During the past year, the Abu Dhabi Police violated 3,863 drivers for overtaking the red light, warning drivers of the danger of this, as it causes serious accidents, and the violator’s license is revoked for six months, and a fine of 50 thousand dirhams, to unblock the violating vehicle, in addition to applying the stipulated penalty On them in the Federal Traffic Law.

Abu Dhabi Police stated, in a statement to “Emirates Today”, that violations of signal crossing have been detected, through surveillance cameras at intersections, due to the reasons being increased at intersections to perceive the green signal, lack of attention, and distraction from the road using the phone and the virtual world, calling on drivers To be aware of the risk of this violation on their lives and the lives of other drivers, and to abide by laws and traffic regulations.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to pay attention and focus while driving, and to avoid using the phone to browse the Internet and social networking sites while driving, to avoid the vehicle deviating or exceeding the red light.

She stated that the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law punishes the perpetrator of violating the red light with 1,000 dirhams, 12 traffic points, and seizing the vehicle for 30 days, as Law No. (5) of 2020 AD, regarding the seizure of vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, stipulates that the violation of the vehicle exceeding the red light signal is 1000 dirhams, 12 traffic points, 30 days of vehicle seizure, and 50 thousand dirhams for dismantling the vehicle, in addition to revoking the driving license of the violating driver for six months, starting from the date of the withdrawal of the license, provided that the vehicle is seized until the payment of the financial value of the reservation, For a maximum period of three months, and in the event of non-payment of the dues, the vehicle shall be referred for sale in the public auction.





