At the beginning of the month, the Ministry of Justice gave owners 60 days to register weapons in the PF database

After the rules for registering firearms in Brazil were changed by the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, on February 1st, 24,246 owners have already registered a total of 38,513 guns in Sinarm (National Arms System), the PF (Federal Police).



Registration in the PF database has become mandatory for all gun owners in the country and must be completed within 60 days. The form is available at PF website.

“As of February 1, 2023, all permitted and restricted-use weapons after the enactment of Decree No. Federal Police, even if already registered in other systems”said the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

The measure has the objective of unifying the databases of gun registrations, transferring registrations from the Sigma (Military Weapons Management System) and other databases for Sinarm.

The number of Brazilians who have already re-registered with Sinarm corresponds to 3.6% of gun owners in Brazil. According to data from the 2022 Public Security Yearbook, the total number of individuals with firearms registration in the country is 673,818.

In all, Brazil registers 4.4 million firearms in private stocks. There are 2.8 million in private collections with active records in Sigma and Sinarm.

From 2018 to 2022, the number of firearms licenses rose by 473.6%. The period corresponds to the administration of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), defender of the armament of the population. The easing of rules for gun ownership was one of his flags in the campaign.

ACCESS TO WEAPONS

On January 2, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) signed a decree that began the process of restructuring the country’s gun control policy. In practice, the measure reduces access to weapons and ammunition.

The measure suspended the registration of new weapons for the restricted use of CACs (Hunters, Shooters and Collectors). It also interrupts the authorizations of new shooting clubs. The decree conditions the authorization to carry a weapon to proof of necessity.