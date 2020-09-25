There have been 3827 new cases of corona virus infection in Delhi. At the same time, the number of people recovering from Corona was 4061 today. However, the death toll has now risen to 5147 with 24 deaths. At the same time, there are about 31 thousand active cases of corona in the national capital. The health department gave this information on Friday evening.

According to the Health Bulletin of the Delhi Government, with 3827 new cases, the total number of infected people has now increased to 2 lakh 64 thousand 450. In these, a total of 2 lakh 28 thousand 346 patients have completely recovered after treatment. There are currently 30 thousand 867 active cases of corona in Delhi.

According to the Health Bulletin, out of the active cases, 18 thousand 096 patients are in home isolation while 6990 patients are undergoing treatment at Kovid Hospital. 1596 patients are attending Dedicated Covid Care Center and 358 patients at Dedicated Covid Health Center. With the increase in cases, the number of containment zones in Delhi has also increased to 2124.

A total of 59 thousand 134 samples were investigated in Delhi today. Out of this, 11 thousand 797 samples were tested through RTPCR / CBNAT / Traunat medium while 47 thousand 337 samples were tested through rapid antigen test. A total of 28 lakh 15 thousand 650 samples have been investigated so far in Delhi.