A recent statistic, issued by the Ministry of Justice, revealed that the total number of marriages in federal courts in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al-Quwain and Fujairah, registered in the electronic marriage system, during the past year amounted to 4,586 marriages, of which 381 cases were for men who had a wife. Others, distributed among 274 cases for citizens, and 107 for non-citizens.

The statistic detailed the marital status of male husbands before the husband’s contract, as 29 marriages were recorded for widowed men, 3741 single men, and 435 divorced men before or after entry, while the marital status of wives before the marriage contract was 3878 for a single girl, 30 for a widow, and 678 for divorced women, both before Or after entering.

The divorce statistics showed that 2,851 divorce cases were registered in the federal courts in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al-Quwain and Fujairah, according to the electronic marriage system during the past four years (from 2017 to 2020).

She indicated that the proven divorce case is the one that occurred between the two parties previously, and the court was visited to prove it, and the judgment was not made by the judge. Non-citizenship amounted to 946 cases, and between a citizen and a non-citizen amounted to 79 cases, and four cases between a citizen and a woman without identity papers, in addition to one case between a non-citizen and a woman whose nationality was not revealed.

The Ministry of Justice provides a remote marriage contract service, with the aim of preserving public health and safety of dealers and workers in federal courts in the country, in order to limit the attendance of dealers to the courts, and to facilitate the completion of their personal legal and judicial transactions in light of the current conditions, by relying on Intelligent justice system, which provides several smart services.

Marriage «remote»

The Ministry of Justice has provided the service of marriage contracts remotely. You can benefit from the service by entering the ministry’s website moj.gov.ae and choosing electronic services, then electronic systems, then marriage system, and following the steps in the system from entering the required data.

After that, a Ma'zoun was selected from the list of legal marriage officers on the site, and contacted him by phone to set a date for the marriage contract at the earliest time.





