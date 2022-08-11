The Roads and Transport Authority issued 38,102 permits to use electric scooters, during the first three months of launching its digital platform for issuing the free permit.

The daily rate of permits issued by the authority was about 423, where the age group from 30 to 40 years had the highest rate in issuing permits to use electric scooters, with 15,807 permits, equivalent to 41% of all age groups.

The age group from 20 to 30 years recorded a strong presence, with a total of 14,576 permits, followed by the age group over 40, with a total of 6149 permits.

As for the age group under 20 years, the number of those who obtained the permit was 1,570.

The previous figures show the diversity of demand for the use of electric scooters from different age groups, and individuals are directed to use it because of its ability to transport its users to the intended places with ease and ease.

The Filipino nationality topped the list of nationalities with the highest number of issued permits, with a total of 15,502 permits. The Indian nationality came in second place, with an average of 8006 permits, and the Pakistani nationality came in third place, with a rate of 3,840 permits.

The number of nationalities registered on the platform is 149, which confirms the diversity and interest of the segments of society keen to benefit from the use of electric scooters.

The results of launching the digital platform showed that 11,206 (equivalent to 29%) of permit holders are tourists and visitors to Dubai.

These figures confirm the efforts made to implement the directions of the Dubai government, to transform the emirate into a bike-friendly city, and the authority’s pioneering role in encouraging residents and visitors to use it as an alternative means of transportation, ideal for individual transportation for short trips, first and last mile trips.

Obtaining the permit requires passing the awareness training course available on the authority’s website, and the age of the trainee should not be less than 16 years. The training course includes lessons on the technical specifications and standards of the scooter, the obligations of the users, in addition to the areas in which the scooter is allowed to be used. The course also deals with the definition of traffic signals and signs associated with the scooter.

The authority stated that users of shared electric scooters and personal electric scooters on designated streets must obtain a permit.

As for those wishing to use the scooter in places other than the streets, such as bicycle paths or on the sidewalks specified by the Authority, the permit will not be mandatory, with the exception of holders of a valid driving license for vehicles, or an international driving license.

The authority called on all individuals to abide by the requirements and regulations when using the electric scooter in the paths designated for it, with the obligation to wear a helmet and a safety jacket, avoiding the use of mobile phones, making sure that the road is clear, and not entering the places designated for pedestrians, while providing the electric scooter with reflective signs or stickers. This is to maintain the safety of the passenger and other road users.