Statistics issued by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi revealed the provision of 3,800 new job opportunities for citizens as part of Emiratisation targets in health care facilities operating in the emirate during the years 2024-2025, following the success of the health sector in Abu Dhabi in attracting more than 1,200 male and female citizens during the past six months. The department called on health facilities in the emirate to work to achieve Emiratisation goals within their health and administrative staff.

In detail, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi stressed the need for all healthcare facilities to comply with the planned increase in the Emiratisation goal, which represents an annual increase of 1% for the healthcare workforce, and a 2% annual increase for the administrative workforce, noting that it, as the regulatory body for the sector, Healthcare in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership, is keen to provide support to all facilities to achieve the target and raise the proportion of qualified national medical personnel, which consolidates Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for healthcare globally.

The department indicated, in its response to frequently asked questions about health facilities, that it had created a “Emiratisization index” to classify health personnel based on four categories: including category (A), in which the percentage of Saudization of health personnel reaches more than 10%, and category (B), in which the percentage of Saudization of cadres reaches The percentage of health care workers in it is more than 5% and less than 10%, and category (C), where the percentage of Saudization of health personnel reaches more than 1% and less than 5%, in addition to category (C), where the percentage of Saudization of health personnel reaches less than 1%. %.

The department called on health facilities to register on the available government platforms supported by local and federal authorities, such as: “Tamm”, “Nafis” and “Kawader”, to benefit from the services available regarding job seekers, and to publish the jobs available at the facility, in addition to coordinating Open working days, in cooperation with local entities such as “Mawaheb”. The department also called on citizens seeking work in health facilities to register on the government employment websites “Nafs,” “Tamm,” and “Kawader,” to increase their employment opportunities, noting that December 30 of this year is the last day to achieve the goals of the first phase of Emiratisation. Advertised.

The department confirmed that it is working closely with health care providers in the emirate to raise Emiratisation rates in medical professions, which include doctors, nursing staff, and allied health professions, as well as in administrative staff, which include the sectors of information technology, human resources, accounting and finance, legal affairs, and others. This comes in line with the department’s efforts to provide the health care sector with national talents to achieve the Emiratisation agenda for the health workforce and ensure its sustainability. It also provides support to all facilities to benefit from the “Nafis” initiative and its platform to identify citizens seeking work in the health care field.

She continued that the Saudization rates apply to all health facilities licensed by the Department of Health, regardless of their type or number of employees, noting that the Saudization rate for health facilities with multiple branches will be calculated for each branch separately, and each branch must achieve the declared Saudization target, pointing out The Saudization rate applies to all health professional employees, regardless of the status of their appointment under direct contracts or external contracts, as long as the health professionals’ license is registered under the facility. As for administrators, the Saudization rate applies to direct contract employees only.

The department stated that the targeted Emiratisation rates for the two categories of health professionals and administrators are calculated through the department’s health professionals licensing system along with the information updated in the “Tamm” system. Therefore, all health facilities must verify the accuracy of the workforce information registered in the “Tamm” system and update it regularly. Dori, stressing that Emiratisation rates apply to all health facilities licensed by the Department of Health, regardless of their type or number of workers.

She pointed out that the mechanism for following up and monitoring the extent of health facilities’ commitment to achieving Emiratization goals is verified through five stages, which include renewing the current facility’s license, granting a new facility license, renewing Thiqa insurance contracts, and approving a Thiqa insurance contract, in addition to audit and inspection visits.

In July last year, the department set Emiratization targets in health care facilities operating in the emirate to provide 5,000 new job opportunities for national cadres until the end of 2025.

A sustainable health care system

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi confirmed its endeavor to establish a sustainable health care system, supported by experienced and specialized national staff.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi’s achievement of Emiratisation targets in the medical and health sector in the emirate during the past year, 2023, contributed to an increase in national cadres working in the health sector by 12% on an annual basis, in addition to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi achieving notable progress in its goals set for absorption rates of university citizens, and this reflects Achievement: The Department of Health’s ongoing efforts to achieve Emiratization goals in the sector by retaining and increasing Emiratization rates within health and administrative cadres.

1,200 male and female citizens were recruited during the past six months.