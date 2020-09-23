Highlights: At least 380 pilot whale fish have died in the southern part of Australia

At least 380 pilot whale fishes have died in the southern part of Australia. Rescuers engaged in saving these giant fish could save only a few fish. It is being told that almost the entire group of whale fishes (pod) has been destroyed. These fish swam ashore off the coast of Tasmania and got trapped in shallow water there. The reasons for the arrival of the fish on such a large scale have not been known.

Pilot whales are a variety of dolphin fish found in the sea. Its members can be up to 7 meters (23 ft) long and up to 3 tons heavy. It is being told that a total of 460 pilot whale fish were trapped in the shallow sea water in the area called Marquee Harbor. Rescuers could save only a few dozen of these fish. Tasmania Wildlife Service official Nick Deka said 380 whale fish have died.

’30 fish are still alive in the sea on the coast’

Deka said, ’30 fish are still alive in the sea and so far we have saved 50 alive. Whale fishes were first found on Monday. Since this area is shallow, it can only be reached by boat. This is probably the biggest occurrence of whale fishes in Australia. About 60 trained rescuers are trying to save these fish.

Rescuers said that 30 whale pimples are still trapped and efforts are on to rescue them. However, relief work is being hampered due to very cold water. Rescuers are working in shifts. Whale fishes are trapped in an area of ​​about 10 km and rescuers have expanded their operations. Whales are being transported in huge quantities with cold water and trying to hang them on a swing-like thing and thus gradually being released towards deep water.