Today, Monday, the activities of the second week of the Samaliya Summer Forum in its 30th edition, organized by the Emirates Heritage Club, with the participation of its women and youth centers, began, and its activities will continue until August 4th.
The first week witnessed a number of activities with the wide participation of male and female students. The Samaliya Island in Abu Dhabi received more than 380 students from the centers of Abu Dhabi, Al Samha and Al Wathba, who engaged in a number of activities distributed between the ship’s tours to introduce them to the heritage of the sea in the Emirates and the activities of camels.
The students received an explanation of the mount and its equipment parts, and learned about the importance of camels in the heritage and history of the UAE.
The students actively learned about horses in heritage and their place in the history of the UAE and Arab history. The students received a theoretical explanation and a practical application of basic equestrian skills such as correct riding, guiding and walking horses.
The students were acquainted with the activities of the hall, which represents a mini-exhibition of heritage vocabulary and the activities held by the Emirates Heritage Club.
The hall contains a marine corner in which students learned about diving tools and scuba diving tools under the supervision of the heritage expert Hathbur Al Rumaithi, and a corner of the Zayed Center for Studies and Research that displays a group of heritage and historical books and publications with the aim of consolidating the importance of reading and documentation in the hearts of students. It includes a set of publications of the Environment, Health and Safety Department at the Emirates Heritage Club aimed at young people, including the series Color Your Environment, My Homeland, publications and stories that define the environment in the Emirates and its various creatures on land and sea, and the importance of preserving it, and an exhibition of photographs documenting a number of heritage landmarks in the country.
The Al Ain Youth Center of the Emirates Heritage Club organized a number of activities and visits within the activities of the Samaliya Summer Forum, with the participation of more than 80 students, who visited the Al Ain Oasis, where they learned about the Environmental Center, the Falaj Exhibition, local plants, and the House of Craftsmen. The program of the first week included a visit to Al Muwaiji Palace, where the students were introduced to the palace and its historical importance, to the maze, the spray walkway, and the Al-Kuwait wilderness nursery, where the students were introduced to the types of plants contained in the nursery and learned about agriculture and caring for crops.
At the end of the first week, Samaliya Island received more than 140 female students from the women’s centers Abu Dhabi, Al Samha, Al Ain, and Al Ain Center Sweihan branch, on a day dedicated to them. As a nature reserve.
As part of the hall’s activities, several heritage workshops were held for the students, including spindles, hills, sadu, khus, folk dishes and folk games. In addition to their acquaintance with the Emirates Heritage Club publications, which are included in the corner of the Zayed Center for Studies and Research and the corner of the Department of Environment, Health and Safety.
The Abu Dhabi Women’s Center organized for its members craft workshops, including Al-Sadu, Al-Khoos swords, making bracelets from cotton threads, decorating cards with beads, decorating baskets with wool threads, dyeing and introducing wading, and a coffee and coffee workshop, in addition to a cooking workshop.
The Al-Samha Women’s Center organized workshops for spindles, tallies, sewing, folk dishes, drawing and coloring. The students visited the Al-Bahiya Library, toured it and learned about popular proverbs, the names of gold, and about the palm tree, its names and benefits.
At the Al Ain Women’s Center and the Sweihan branch of the center, several heritage workshops were organized that included khuss, talli, bracelets making, folk games, coloring and drawing, and a workshop for preparing Arabic coffee and Sana, in addition to a tour of the heritage exhibition in which they were introduced to the bride’s flower, folk costume, henna and Arab herbs.
The students visited Zayed Central Library and toured the library and learned about the treasures of knowledge. The students attended a yoga workshop as part of a training program from the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, and the introduction and drama session, and competitions were held for female students, and books and free reading were exchanged for all.
