We have been following Gaël Monfils for so many years, and here we have him again: his silhouette is outlined in the threshold of the transparent door.

There goes the powerful Frenchman, an unexpected elastic tennis player flying over Melbourne: this Monfils has been the cursed hope of the damned French tennis, an autumnal toy like Richard Gasquet, they are both 38 years old, people with as many lives as scars as missteps.

Both Gasquet and Monfils live on hope, and also French men’s tennis – you have to rewind to 1983 to locate the last French man at the top of a Grand Slam; Do you remember that Roland Garros of Yannick Noah? –, and also the fans aussiea parish that cheers for Monfils tennis, as spectacular as it is unpredictable, a roller coaster of feelings and memories.

There goes the man.

Monfils is fiber and joy.

Their multicolored game delivers swords in the Margaret Court Arena.

Now, a right hand; now, a service to the T; now, a left. Taylor Fritz, fourth racket in the world, eleven years younger than the Frenchman, seems like a fan.

Fritz is a student in the supervenience masterclass of Monfils. The American does not understand the mechanisms.

Maybe I didn’t expect this either.

Is this that Monfils who, in recent years, looked like a hieroglyph? Is this that guy who, in mid-2023, was ranked 389th in the world and declared himself more concerned with his newborn daughter, Skai, than with his tennis?

(Skai is the daughter of Monfils and Elina Svitolina, another player in a state of grace these days in Australia, but let’s go in parts; for now we continue talking about Monfils).

magical days

The Frenchman and his wife, Elina Svitolina, are living magical days in Melbourne: both are in the round of 16

Having overcome the phase of pacifiers, bottles and diapers, Monfils has rediscovered himself and tennis celebrates it, since tennis players of this nature are scarce.

This year he has won nine of his ten matches (including the Auckland Open; he has only lost to Djokovic, in Brisbane). And in his drift through Melbourne, increasingly grown, he knocks down the promising Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard – this is also a great French hope, he is barely 21 years old –, and then he defeats Daniel Altmaier, and finally he dares with Fritz: he gives him the first set, but then he pulls himself together and ends up making the dizzy American dizzy.

When Monfils hits the ace to the T that closes the match (3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (1) and 6-4), the man starts dancing on the court while the Australians applaud him. It is his first victory over a Top-10 in the last ten years.

–If I continue playing tennis it is because of matches like this, because of facing great players in big stadiums and in front of a big crowd – says Monfils.

His wife, Elina Svitolina (30), has missed the show.

I missed it, at least, in person. In reality, Svitolina has followed her husband from the locker room screens.

Just as Monfils leaves the court, she enters.

Gaël Monfils and Elina Svitolina kiss at the foot of the track, this Saturday in Melbourne Jaimi Joy / REUTERS

If Monfils has faced an ogre, Svitolina, 28th favorite, has another colossal job ahead of her. On the other side of the court appears Jasmine Paolini, the novelty of 2024: finalist at Roland Garros, finalist at Wimbledon, Olympic gold in doubles in Paris, all of this in the last seven months.

In Melbourne, Paolini has appeared as the fourth seed.

When this duel begins, Monfils takes a seat in the stands. It mixes between aussie to look at his wife. Svitolina, 27th in the WTA, does not wrinkle, the weight of the Italian does not weigh her down.

Like her husband, Svitolina delivers the first set, but she grows later and ends up dismantling Paolini (2-6, 6-4 and 6-0), before meeting her husband at the foot of the court to go together to the hotel.

–I don’t know how others experience it, but for me, it’s nice to return to the room with my husband and talk a little about our games and those that are coming now.

In the round of 16, Svitolina, a Ukrainian, will face the Russian Veronika Kudermetova in an unpleasant duel for both. And Monfils will fight Ben Shelton, the hope of American tennis, just as he himself had been for the French, since then it has rained a lot.