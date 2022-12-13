In the Kaluga region, 38 water treatment plants were installed in 2022. Another 15 are being prepared for commissioning in the near future. About this on Tuesday, December 13, writes newspaper “Vest” with reference to the regional Ministry of Construction and Housing.

This means that clean drinking water will go to the homes of residents of 53 settlements of the region.

“The new water purification stations are equipped with modern equipment, they prepare and supply water to the main network in accordance with the requirements of SanPiN,” the report says.

According to the department, it takes about 10 days to assemble one station. The stations have different performance, and the equipment is chosen taking into account the characteristics of the water in the village.

Earlier, on December 9, it was reported that in the city of Spas-Klepiki, Ryazan region, water intake unit No. 1 was put into operation. The system installed on it is the most technologically advanced in the region in terms of volume and productivity. During the operation of the unit, it is possible to obtain 60 cubic meters of purified water per hour.