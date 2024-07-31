If reelected in 2026, the PT member would take on a new mandate at the age of 81; PoderData shows that another 32% say that age could be an obstacle

For 38% of voters, the president’s age Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), 78 years old, would not be “a problem” in a possible reelection. If he runs for another term in 2026, and is reelected, the head of the Executive would assume a new term at the age of 81.

There are also 32% who consider Lula’s age an obstacle to a 4th term for the PT member. Another 29% did not know how to answer. The data is from the survey PowerData held from July 27 to 29, 2024.

If reelected, Lula would assume the Presidency of Brazil at the same age as the current President of the United States, Joe Biden (Democratic Party). Biden’s age and some public memory lapses have become constant news in the US media in recent weeks, and he has decided to withdraw from the race for the White House.

The American’s physical and mental strength has been questioned, including by Democratic supporters. He has made a series of gaffes throughout the year and, most notably, had an erratic performance in the debate in which he faced the Republican candidate. Donald Trump at the end of June.

In Brazil, this topic still has little media coverage when discussing Lula’s possible candidacy in 2026. The president has already made some mistakes that have raised comparisons and, for experts interviewed by this Poder360 at the beginning of July, this is an aspect that should be taken into consideration by the PT team when deciding on a possible reelection candidacy. Despite this, they also state, and the results of this survey show, that the discussion about Lula’s “senility”, like Biden’s, is still not fully visible to the majority of the electorate.

In Congress, deputies and senators say that there is no climate to discuss a possible age limit for presidential candidates.

If it eventually becomes a topic of discussion, Lula’s age will only become an issue in the year of the PT candidate’s possible reelection. To a certain extent, Brazil is imitating the United States. The Americans avoided discussing the subject as much as possible, with some media outlets even denying that there was any problem with Biden – until the topic became unavoidable, as this report from Poder360 showed.

STRATIFICATION

O Poder360 stratifies the data by demographic groups. Here are the highlights:

the percentages of those who consider Lula’s age “a problem” in a re-election it is higher among residents of the North region (35%) and the population aged 60 or over (34%);

in a re-election it is higher among residents of the North region (35%) and the population aged 60 or over (34%); the number of those who don’t think the president’s 81 years in 2026 are an obstacleif reelected, is highest in the North (43%).

LULA’S AGE X VOTE IN 2022

O Poder360 crossed the answers about the influence of Lula’s age on a possible reelection and the vote declaration of voters in the 2nd round of the 2022 elections. Among those who claim to have voted for the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) 37% say that the PT member’s age would be “an obstacle”. The rate drops to 27% among Lula supporters.

Read more data from this round of research:

