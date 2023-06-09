Data shows the precariousness of registration systems and explains why several countries ignore the number of victims by covid

The world recorded close to 6 million deaths from covid-19 in the first 2 years of the pandemic (2020 and 2021). Scientists estimate (in Economist and in the scientific journal lancet, for example) there were 18 million deaths caused by the pandemic in the same period. What happened to make so many deaths go unrecorded?

Lack of covid testing, diagnostic capacity and the confusion caused in health systems by the pandemic contributed. There are also deaths caused as an indirect effect of the pandemic.

The main reason for the underreporting of deaths from covid, however, is simpler: the world never managed to register properly who dies in every country, no matter the disease. Of about 56 million annual deaths, 38% are not registered by countries, shows statistics report from WHO (World Health Organization). read the full (6.6 MB, in English).

“The problem of lack of registration is very present in several countries. And, even looking at what is registered all over the world, in many cases the cause of death is not known.”, says Fátima Marinho, senior specialist at Vital Strategiesan organization whose objective is to strengthen civil registry systems around the world.

All countries annually send WHO information on the number of deaths, sex, age and cause of death. In many places, however, data is precarious or not even collected correctly.

Researchers use information collected from different sources and mathematical models to estimate the real number of deaths in the world, which is always much higher than the sum of deaths reported by countries.

Studies show that the problem is more serious in Africa, where 90% of deaths are unregistered.

“Countries like Brazil managed to overcome a bad legacy of colonialism with poor records, but countries in sub-Saharan Africa do not have a mortality system. There is simply no record. Often the person who dies does not even have their birth registered.”, says Fátima Marinho, who has worked assisting registry systems in a number of African countries.

precarious data

Countries with precarious systems not only record a small portion of their deaths. The few records they do lack objective information.

Only 8% of death records in poor countries have the cause of death, shows another WHO report published in 2020. full (5.5 MB, in English).

That is, in these countries, there are not enough doctors to make the death certificate and a diagnosis of what killed the person.

“There are still many countries with incipient systems of civil registration and vital statistics linked to the areas of health. It is expensive to maintain an information system. There must be a doctor to define the cause of death, train these doctors”, says Fatima Marinho.

The scenario is better in developed countries, but considering the whole world, it is possible to know only 58% of the causes of registered deaths.

That is: the world records about 62% of deaths. Of these records, just over half inform the cause of death. Even records that state the cause of death are often inaccurately classified.

Covid and the lack of data in the world

The lack of more accurate statistics on the covid-19 pandemic shed light on a warning that experts have been making for decades. “It is essential to know what people are dying from in order to be able to develop public policies. The covid-19 pandemic has put a dramatic spotlight on this situation where countries are unable to count their dead.”, says the WHO report on global health systems.

The mortality record data shown by the media, including the Power360correspond to part of the mortality caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

The research of lancet on the subject calculates the “excess mortality”. The term is used by researchers to describe how many more deaths there were in the country, compared to the scenario that would be expected without a pandemic.

Most of these deaths are directly due to the virus. The data is higher quality information on the impact of the pandemic than the country record.

In India, for example, official data show 489,000 deaths in the first 2 years of the pandemic. The researchers’ estimate published in the lancet shows 4.1 million deaths. I.e, 7 times bigger than the number recorded by the Indian authorities.

Read below for other countries with high underreporting.

Researchers are careful when comparing the number of deaths from the pandemic per inhabitant of each country precisely because of these large differences in underreporting of deaths between them.

It is necessary to take into account that many populous nations, such as India, may have a low relative number, not because they had a low lethality, but because they were unable to properly register their deaths.

Not knowing the precise number of deaths (and, in several countries, births) makes it difficult to carry out public policies and monitor the health of the population.

“The full impact of the pandemic was far greater than was indicated by the Covid-19 deaths reported by countries. Strengthening mortality registration systems around the world has long been seen as a key part of a global public health strategy. It is necessary to have this strengthening to improve the monitoring of this and future pandemics”, concluded the study of lancet.