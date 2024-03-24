The “Noble Number” charity auction for special numbers, which was held yesterday evening, in Dubai, achieved 38 million dirhams and 95 thousand dirhams, all of which will go to support the efforts of the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE. The Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, to honor mothers by establishing an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams to support the education of millions of individuals around the world.

The auction, which was organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, in cooperation with Emirates Auctions, and with the support of the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, Etisalat from &e, and the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), included the sale of 31 distinctive numbers, including 10 distinctive numbers for vehicle plates belonging to… For “Dubai Roads”, 10 phone numbers for “Du”, and 11 numbers for “Etisalat from &e”.

The proceeds from the auction will go back to supporting the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, to contribute to the implementation of educational projects in the most needy communities, and to give millions of individuals around the world the tools and skills necessary to create an independent life that preserves their dignity and ensures a decent living for them, in partnership with a number of humanitarian organizations and institutions.

Charitable bids on distinctive vehicle plate numbers achieved a total value of 29 million dirhams and 25 thousand dirhams, the numbers provided by Etisalat from “E&” amounted to 4.135 million dirhams, and the numbers provided by “Du” amounted to a total of 4.935 million dirhams.

A number of businessmen and pioneers of charitable and humanitarian work participated in the activities of the “Noble Number” charity auction, which was held at the Four Seasons Hotel Jumeirah in Dubai, to support the comprehensive societal movement created by the Mother’s Endowment Campaign, which aims to honor mothers by providing the opportunity for every person to donate in his mother’s name, and to help communities. And the less fortunate individuals in a sustainable manner, by supporting their education process, which provides sustainable opportunities to improve their quality of life, enhance their stability and qualify them for the labor markets.

Plate number O74 fetched 2.5 million dirhams, plate number O51 sold for 3 million dirhams, while plate number V39 sold for 4 million dirhams, P42 for 3.225 million dirhams, Q49 for 3 million dirhams, T95 for 2.5 million dirhams, and U53 for 2.8 million dirhams. One million dirhams, the U79 for 2.550 million dirhams, the W62 for 2.775 million dirhams, and the W85 for 2.675 million dirhams.

While the mobile phone numbers provided by Etisalat from (E&) achieved 2.875 million dirhams for the number 0545555555, 150 thousand dirhams for the number 0561444444, 285 thousand dirhams for the number 0569111111, 250 thousand dirhams for the number 0548888881, and 125 thousand dirhams for the number 0545555551. And 75 thousand dirhams for No. 0544000001 and 105 Thousands of dirhams for number 0568888800, 70 thousand dirhams for number 0564488888, 45 thousand dirhams for number 0564444499, 80 thousand dirhams for number 0563000004, and 75 thousand dirhams for number 0564344444.

The mobile phone numbers provided by “Du” achieved 290 thousand dirhams for the number 0587777770, 120 thousand dirhams for the number 0587777771, 190 thousand dirhams for the number 0587777772, 150 thousand dirhams for the number 0587777773, 180 thousand dirhams for the number 0587777774, and 1 60 thousand dirhams for the number 0587777775, and 175 thousand dirhams for the number 0587777776, 3.2 million dirhams for No. 0587777777, 305 thousand dirhams for No. 0587777778, and 165 thousand dirhams for No. 0587777779.

The “Noble Number” charity auctions to support the Mother’s Endowment campaign continue this week in the UAE, as the Abu Dhabi Police electronic auction continues for 555 distinct vehicle plate numbers via the auction’s website. https://eca.ae/app It will be closed on March 26 and 27.

The “Noble Number” charity auction is added to 6 main channels for contributing to the Mother’s Endowment Campaign, which is the website dedicated to the campaign. Mothersfund.aeThe campaign’s call center receives contributions from contributors to the endowment via the toll-free number 8009999. Participation in the campaign can also be made via bank transfer to the campaign account on the approved account number AE790340003708472909201 at the Emirates Islamic Bank in UAE dirhams.