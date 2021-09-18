Dubai (Etihad)

This evening, “Saturday”, at the headquarters of the Football Association in Dubai, the axes of the new referees course for the 2021-2022 sports season, organized by the Referees Committee, with the participation of 38 students, including eight women.

The opening of the session was attended by Abdullah Karam, a member of the committee, and Saleh Al-Marzouqi, the official of the rulers of the Sunni stages.

The course program includes theoretical lectures from Saturday to Wednesday, and includes an explanation of football law articles, including the responsibility, tasks and authority granted to the referee of the arena and assistant referees, stadium sizes, specifications and standards of the ball, the number of players inside and outside the field, their safety equipment, and practical exercises on Tuesday and Wednesday It includes offside offenses, fouls, misconduct, types of free kicks, procedures for taking a penalty kick, throw-in, goal kick and corner kicks, while written tests are held for participants every weekend throughout the course of the tournament.

The lectures of the course will be presented by Saleh Al-Marzouqi, the official of the rulers of the Sunni stages, Sultan Sahouh, Badr Al-Badri and Hassan Abdullah, the international rulers Yaqoub Al-Hammadi, the former international referee, a member of the committee, Muhammad Abdullah Hassan, Muhammad Ahmed Youssef, Hassan Al-Mahri, Jassim Abdullah Al Ali, Omar Al Ali, Ahmed Issa Darwish, Sultan Muhammad Salih, Yahya Al Mulla, Kholoud Al Zaabi and Amal Jamal.

The Referees Committee followed a new system and goals in organizing this course, as it was keen on the participation of international referees in presenting the course’s lectures, with the aim of preparing them to be local lecturers for the upcoming sessions that will be organized by the Committee, in addition to their presence being an incentive and role model for the learners who will gain from their great experience at the beginning of their joining the system. arbitration.

This session is witnessing a large participation of the female component, with 8 students, compared to the numbers witnessed in the previous sessions, and this indicates that the field of football arbitration has become attractive to girls, and is a successful step for the efforts and goals of the referees committee aimed at increasing the members of the Emirati arbitration system.