Domenico, Paola Marella’s husband, shared on social media the path of the disease led by his wife, who recently passed away

The disappearance of the well-known television presenter dates back to just a few days ago Paola Marellawho died at only 61 years old after a long illness.

Throughout her career, Paola has managed to gain appreciation for her marked cheerfulness as well as her great professionalism, entertaining millions of viewers with her unmistakable style.

Paola Marella’s husband, Dominicwanted to explain through a long post published on social media the real causes of his wife’s death and tell the entire story of her illness. This is because, knowing that Paola had in the past treated a breast cancerit was initially thought that this could have been the cause of his death. However, this was not the case.

And so the husband wanted to clarify by telling in detail the entire path undertaken by his wife, with the hope of not throwing into panic all the women currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer. These were Domenico’s words, published on his wife’s social profile:

“I am writing these lines to clarify the causes of Paola’s premature death and because she, first of all, would never have wanted women affected by breast cancer to see this sad event as a reason for despair or fear”.

He then continued:

“On December 16, 2021, Paola was diagnosed with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The first cycle of 38 chemotherapies in 24 months with the consequent total hair loss”.

The husband then explained that Paola also underwent surgery:

“In October 2021, the medical team that treated her performed an operation. She subsequently underwent several cycles of radiotherapy and finally 8 cycles of targeted therapy in the United States with as many intercontinental round trips.”

Domenico concluded his long message like this, wanting to remember his wife’s approach to life, which she resisted as much as possible until the end:

“Determined without ever complaining, and always with a smile with friends, colleagues and relatives. Paola never wanted to stop. Her career path, as well as the social story published until a few days ago, are the fruit of her determination, her desire to live and to transmit all the positivity that has always characterized her”.