From: Victoria Krumbeck

A lottery win of 72 million euros went to Austria. However, the sum is divided among all federal states in which the 38 winners live.

Vienna/Munich — Many people have a dream: type the right numbers once in their lifetime. Lotteries regularly advertise with record sums. With relatively little effort, players can receive several million euros. But a man from Scotland showed that high profits are not always good for people. In Austria, 38 people were happy to win 72 million euros. But not everyone got the same amount.

72 million euros in the lottery: 38 Austrians share the profit

The drawing of the transnational European lottery “EuroMillions” on August 1, 2023 will still be remembered by some players from Austria. At 72 million euros, it is also the highest gambling sum ever won in Austria. In addition, it is also the first time that 38 people can enjoy a win like the lottery site win2day.at informed.

The different totals are due to different shares. In the so-called “Chance XXL” a share of 63 shares in 378 picks is purchased at a price of 15.20 euros. Four players who bought five shares received an amount of 5.73 million euros, the remaining players each won 1.15 million euros.

Lottery winners in all federal states: 38 people share 72 million

The shares are divided among all federal states, as “EuroMillions” announced in a statement:

Nine shares go to Vienna (seven winners)

Twelve to Vorarlberg (five winners)

Eleven to Upper Austria (seven winners)

Eight to the win2day gaming site (four winners)

Five to Lower Austria (five winners)

Four to Salzburg (two winners)

Eight to Styria (two winners)

Drei nach Tirol (three winners)

Two shares in Burgenland

A portion to Carinthia

The “EuroMillions” jackpot has already been cracked 16 times in Austria, as the game site informed. Just five years ago, one person won €45.4 million. However, the record is held by a Carinthian who won 55.6 million euros in 2008. However, not everyone seems to find happiness in winnings. A lottery winner from the USA regretted not having torn up the lottery ticket. (vk)