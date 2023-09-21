Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency, Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, announced the launch of the 2023 Space Economic Survey, which the agency is undertaking in a step aimed at measuring the contribution of the space sector to the national economy, and providing a clear picture of the system of this strategic and pioneering sector. .

Al Amiri said on her official page on the social media platform “X”: “The survey aims to measure the performance of the national space sector, support its growth, and enhance the UAE’s position as a leading global center for innovation and attracting skills and investments,” calling on the strategic partners of the UAE Space Agency and the entities and companies operating in the space sector. National Council to participate in this survey and contribute to achieving its objectives that contribute to understanding its needs and strengthening national capabilities.

She added: “We also announced the results of the Space Economic Survey 2022 for the performance of the space sector for the year 2021 in cooperation with the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, which showed many results, as spending on research and development in the field of space exploration constituted 76.8% of the total spending, and Emirati cadres accounted for 38.5%.” of those working in the space sector in the country, and the results of the survey showed the participation of Emirati youth at a rate of 59.2% in the workforce in the national space sector.”

The general outputs of the space survey included four main elements, which are “measuring space research and development, analyzing investments in the space sector, measuring the contribution of the space economy to the national economy, and analyzing the change in the economic contribution of the space sector,” while the space survey sample included 98 institutions in the two sectors. Government and private sectors were contacted, with a response rate of 72%.

According to the results of research and development in the space economy in the Space Sector Economic Survey for the year 2022, the percentage of total spending on research and development in the space economy increased by 14.8%, and spending on research and development in space exploration constituted 76.8% of the total spending on research and development in the economy. Space, and the percentage of published scientific publications increased by 83.6%.