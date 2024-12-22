The number 37876, first fifth prize of the Christmas Lottery 2024. It left at 9:17 a.m. and delivered sixty thousand euros per series, which is equivalent to 6,000 euros to the tenth. Elche (Alicante) and Tazacorte (Santa Cruz de Tenerife) have been the towns where it has been distributed the most.

This Sunday December 22 All of Spain has its eyes on the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery 2024. There are many prizes that are distributed throughout the morning, but there are some that generate more interest than others. Among them are the jackpot, the second prize, the third prize, the fourth prizes and, of course, the fifth prizes. The latter also they can change your life.

Adam Lucas Kadmiri and Sergio Abaga Elebiyo have been the children in charge of singing this first fifth prize, the earliest one, 37876.

Where the first fifth prize of the Christmas Lottery was won in 2024

In the Christmas Lottery there are a total of eight fifth prizes. In the 2023 draw they were very distributed and many areas of Spain were very happy. This year, 37876 has mostly fallen in Elche (Alicante), where he has left 8.4 million euros, and in Tazacorte (Santa Cruz de Tenerife), where it has distributed 2.7 million.









How much money do you win with the fifth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery?

Each fifth prize of the Christmas Lottery distributes a total amount of 60,000 euros per serieswhich is equivalent to 6,000 euros per tenth and 300 euros per euro played.

What is the probability of winning the fifth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery?

With a only tenth playedthe probability of winning a prize from the 2024 Christmas Lottery is one 5%. Things get complicated to win the jackpot, the second prize or the third prize.

To get hold of the fourth prizes we have a somewhat more positive prognosis. By distributing two awards, we have two options out of one hundred thousand (0.002%).

The same happens with the fifth prizes. With a greater number of awards, the probabilities increase. Specifically, there are eight chances out of a hundred thousand (0.008%).

How much money does the Treasury keep from the fifth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery?

Only the winners of a jackpot prize of 40,000 euros have to pay taxes, according to the legislation. Therefore, the fifth prizes are exempt from taxesbecause its amount is less than this figure.

When can the fifth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery be collected?

It is important to know that there is a deadline to be able to collect the money for the fifth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery. If it is not done within this time, the corresponding financial amount will be lost.

In total, there is a period of three monthswhich begins the same afternoon as the draw and once both the verifications of the numbers drawn and the computer processes are completed. Therefore, the lucky one can claim the prize from December 22, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. until March 22, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

The State Lotteries and Betting Office warn that this year December 22 is a Sunday, so it is likely that financial entities will begin the jackpot payment process on Monday, December 23except for exceptions of opening on Sundays or holidays.

Where is the fifth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery collected?

The winner of the fifth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery must go to a financial entity authorized by the State Lottery and Betting Society (BBVA and CaixaBank). There you will be asked for the necessary documentation to comply with legal obligations. If the tenth has been shared, all participants must be present, each with their corresponding personal information.

How is the fourth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery collected?

The fifth prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery is a jackpot. This means that the financial amount distributed is equal to or greater than 2,000 euros. In this case, the award is collected through a check or transferwhich is done immediately after having gone to the corresponding financial institution.

If the winner does not have an open bank account at the time of payment, they will not be able to receive the amount or create a new one for this purpose.