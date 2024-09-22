Naif Police Station in Dubai has seized 3,779 scooters, bicycles and electric bikes over the past eight months.

Acting Director of Naif Police Station at Dubai Police, Brigadier Expert Omar Musa Ashour, said that driving scooters, bicycles and electric bikes in places not designated for them poses a great danger to their users and road users, and driving them on public roads causes confusion for drivers. Therefore, Dubai Police is keen on the safety of users of these vehicles and the safety of road users through continuous awareness campaigns on a regular basis, which comes in line with Dubai Police’s strategy aimed at making roads safer.

Brigadier Omar Ashour stated that Naif Police Station launched a campaign to raise awareness about the use of scooters, bicycles and electric bikes and to control violations in the area of ​​jurisdiction in cooperation with the General Traffic Department since the beginning of this year. This campaign led to the seizure of 3,779 scooters, bicycles and electric bikes in the past eight months, including 2,286 bicycles, 771 electric bikes and 722 scooters.

He stressed that Dubai Police spares no effort in enhancing traffic safety among road users and making them feel safe by intensifying traffic control operations aimed at reducing traffic violations, arresting drivers who violate traffic rules and are reckless with regard to people’s lives, and contributing to achieving the desired goals of controlling road safety and reducing fatal accidents.

He stressed the importance of adhering to the security and safety procedures followed when driving scooters, bicycles or electric bikes, including riding the bike on the paths designated by the licensing authority, not riding the bike on the paths designated for jogging or walking, not adding a passenger to the electric scooter or anything that may lead to an imbalance, adhering to the security and safety requirements approved by the licensing authority when riding the bike, always riding in the direction of traffic and not the opposite, and sticking to the paths.

He stressed the importance of getting off the bike when crossing a pedestrian crossing, leaving a sufficient safe distance from other vehicles and pedestrians, not making any major additions or modifications to the bike, not allowing the bike to be towed by any vehicle or towing anything with the bike, in addition to using the rear and side lights on the bike, wearing a helmet, using a fluorescent jacket, and avoiding driving at night or in volatile weather conditions.

Brigadier Omar Ashour called on motorcyclists to adhere to traffic rules and guidelines, and to adhere to the roads and paths permitted for driving, as well as to adhere to all security and safety requirements, guidelines and regulations indicated in the areas where driving is permitted to ensure the protection of people.

He stressed the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command to spread traffic awareness and culture among road users with the aim of reducing wrong phenomena and behaviours, in addition to reducing traffic accidents and human losses on the roads, pointing out the interest of Dubai Police in enhancing awareness among all road users, including “drivers, passengers and pedestrians”, to achieve the highest levels of safety, raise the level of commitment to traffic regulations and laws, and make the emirate’s roads safer.

Brigadier Omar Ashour called on members of society to report any negative phenomena or dangerous behaviours through the “Police Eye” service on the Dubai Police app on smartphones, or by calling the “We Are All Police” service on 901, wishing everyone safety.

Brigadier General Omar Musa Ashour:

Driving scooters, bicycles and electric bikes in places not designated for them poses a great danger to their users and road users.