The 2022 Sustainability Report issued by the Abu Dhabi Police revealed that the number of female police officers in leadership positions increased from 215 female officers in 2017 to 376 female officers in 2022, and the number of female police officers according to military ranks (major and above) increased by 74% in ranks, last year compared to 2017.

The report stated that due to the special requirements of the Abu Dhabi Police, a goal was set to have 10 female policewomen out of the total specialized staff in 2022. The figures show that the Abu Dhabi Police exceeded all expectations by increasing the overall growth by 1.1%, which indicates the urgent need for development. on it. As for the total number of specialized female police from the specialized police, the increase began in 2021, as the growth has stabilized at 78 in the past years.

The report indicated that in 2017, Abu Dhabi Police had 30% of women holding a diploma or above, and Abu Dhabi Police encouraged 400 female employees to enroll in colleges, so the target was expected to reach 41% by 2021, and this shows the extent of Abu Dhabi Police’s determination to Empowering women and helping them grow professionally and academically.

The report also indicated that in 2017 the percentage of female officers constituted 13.5% of the total employees, and the goal was to increase the female component by 0.5% annually, as the percentage of female police officers from the total employees reached 15.5% in 2022.

The report noted the commitment of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command to the standards of women’s rights, namely the activation of legislation, procedures and directions related to equality between women and men, empowering them in all sectors, spreading a culture of equality in the police force and society, and combating and prohibiting all forms of discrimination. The Abu Dhabi Police works, within the limits of its competence, to combat all forms of violence against women, to enable women to assume leadership positions, and to refrain from practicing any discrimination against women in appointments, employment, training, assignments, promotions, salaries, or in any other functional or administrative matters.

The report emphasized that the appointment of appropriate numbers of women in the police ensures fair representation of society, by protecting women’s right to enjoy all human rights within the limits of their competence.

The report pointed out that the representation of women in the Abu Dhabi Police is appropriate and appropriate. Empowering women police officers helps achieve sustainability. Therefore, a committee was formed to support and ensure active participation in the implementation of the strategy for empowering women in the UAE. This is reflected in the initiatives that began in 2016, including the « Empowering women police for a safe society.