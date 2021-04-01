Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

The Ministry of Community Development is keen to promote services and initiatives that enable people with autism to actively participate in society, based on the principle of preserving their full civil and constitutional rights, as the efforts of the UAE are always proactive and pioneering in caring for, qualifying and empowering people of determination in general, and paying special attention to people with autism Specifically, by adopting more initiatives that support them on various international occasions, in a way that enhances the care and empowerment efforts in the country.

The Ministry of Community Development confirmed that the number of people from the autism category at the state level is 3755 people 3021 males, 734 females, and there are 68 governmental, local, private and semi-private centers serving people of determination, including autism, at the state level, and the ministry has an approved list of centers’ names at the state level and fees. Specified in them are available to all. In addition to a diagnostic center affiliated with the Ministry of Community Development, which adopts the best standards in diagnosis, its services are currently provided to citizens.

The ministry added that there are special centers approved for diagnosis that can benefit from their services, such as the Dubai Autism Center, the Al Noor Center for People of Determination in Dubai, Al Jalila Hospital, and others.

Despite the small number of girls with autism compared to males, the Ministry has provided its services to take into account the needs of both parties equally, through autism departments scattered in care and rehabilitation centers for people of determination, early intervention centers and units for the age groups of less than six years, in addition to The Umm Al Quwain Autism Center, which was recently inaugurated, is unique in providing the latest methods of evaluation and diagnosis for autistic children, and various supportive therapeutic services in the areas of diagnosis, functional, speech and sensory therapy, so that it is based on complementarity in rehabilitative work with children, in order to achieve the best results in the field of developing various developmental capabilities Independence and others, taking into account the needs of girls with autism in the vocational rehabilitation stage.

The Ministry affirmed that it will continue exerting more efforts to provide better services for people with autism and their families in the country, as it was keen to license the Emirates Autism Society, which is one of the public benefit associations active in the UAE in the field of disability, through which activities and events are organized. Associated with autism and hosting experts and specialists to educate autistic families about the latest education and rehabilitation strategies, and how to deal with their children’s cases, and thus exchange information and experiences between families of autistic children.

The Ministry affirmed that the national policy for empowering “people of determination” guarantees a decent life for them and their families, and it targets, with its qualitative and continuous axes and initiatives, all people of determination from various disabilities, including the autism group.

And it considered that the policy axes collectively are capable of providing innovative care frameworks for people of determination through specific development initiatives at the level of government work, the private sector, or civil institutions.

The Ministry is also working on adopting a national policy for people with autism disorder, with the aim of providing the best possible support and care for people with autism and their families.

6 main axes

The national policy for people with autism is based on six main axes, the axis of social protection and family empowerment focuses on implementing projects that provide social security policies suitable for the needs of people with disabilities by adopting a unified classification in the country, harmonizing local legislation and federal law with the International Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and increasing The number of those registered in the disability card, linking the card to health, educational and other services, and linking it to the identity card and providing suitable housing.

The policy axes include the health and rehabilitation axis, which deals with providing comprehensive health care, and a set of medical examinations in the pre, during and postpartum stages to prevent disability, as well as the development of research and studies of disabilities, genetic syndromes, rare diseases that cause disability, and the launch of a national program for detection Early.

As for the education axis, it focuses on developing an inclusive educational system in the fields of general, vocational and higher education, providing teachers and specialists in various disabilities and stages, and opening sub-specializations for the education of people with disabilities by universities and institutes.

The policy axes include the axis of vocational rehabilitation and employment, where a number of initiatives must be worked out that ensure the provision of vocational rehabilitation programs suitable for various disabilities and levels of severity, and to develop them in line with the requirements of the labor market, and to launch professional certification programs for them in cooperation with government and private agencies.