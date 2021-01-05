Highlights: 3,71,504 babies born worldwide on 1 January 2021

Maximum 60 thousand babies were born in India

UNICEF is completing 75 years in 2021

new Delhi

According to UNICEF, the children’s organization of the United Nations, more than 3,71,500 babies were born worldwide this year, and the highest number of about 60,000 babies have been born in India. UNICEF said that 3,71,504 babies were born on the first day of the new year worldwide. The first child of 2021 was born in Fiji and the last child was born in America.

Half of children born on New Year in only 10 countries worldwide

The institution said that about half the number of children born worldwide is from 10 countries – India (59,995), China (35,615), Nigeria (21,439), Pakistan (14,161), Indonesia (12,336), Ethiopia (12,006), America (10,312), Egypt (9,455), Bangladesh (9,236) and Congo Republic (8,640). The UN agency said that 1.40 crore children are estimated to be born in 2021 and their average age is likely to be 84 years.

This time these children have come in different circumstances

UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Four called on all countries to make 2021 a child-less, non-discriminatory, safe and healthy year. He said, ‘Children born on this day have come to a world even different from those born a year ago. The new year brought new opportunities for them.

The year 2021 marks the completion of 75 years of the establishment of UNICEF. On this occasion, UNICEF and its affiliates will celebrate the work done for children in the field of health and education while protecting conflict, disease and the right to live and will organize and announce several programs on the occasion. Four said, “Today the world is going through a period of global pandemics, declining economy, increasing poverty and increasing inequality, in such a situation, the work of UNICEF is always needed.”

UNICEF launched several campaigns during Kovid-19

He said, ‘For the last 75 years UNICEF has been present for the children of the world in times of conflict, displacement, natural disasters and crisis. We reiterate our commitment to the rights of children with the New Year’s debut and will also ensure that their rights are raised for any matter, no matter where in the world. Looking at Kovid-19, UNICEF launched several programs, including the ‘Reimagine Campaign’ for children.