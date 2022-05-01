Still going to study medicine in her thirties: Noesa den Hartog will take up that challenge from September. When she became a mother at 19, she temporarily abandoned her dream of becoming a gynaecologist, but so many years later it still itch. And so the entrepreneur decides to go for it now, at the age of 37. A choice she gets a lot of praise for on LinkedIn.

