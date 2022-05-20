In the Accomarca massacre, only 10 members of the Peruvian Army were sentenced to between just 10 and 25 years in prison. In the massacre, 69 extrajudicial executions were recorded, about twenty of those killed were children. The delivery of the remains to the families of the victims is just one of the steps in the long journey of the community to achieve reparation and justice in one of the most serious cases of human rights violations.

Almost four decades later, the Peruvian community of Accomarca begins to close the mourning of the deep wounds left by the massacre of 69-71 people by the Peruvian Armed Forces.

And it is that 37 years had to pass for the Peruvian authorities to hand over the remains of the people executed by the Army on August 14, 1985 in the midst of the Peruvian State’s efforts to overshadow the insurgents of the Shining Path criminal group, during the armed conflict in the South American country between 1980 and 2000, in which nearly 70,000 people died.

People light candles at the site where their relatives were killed in a mass execution and buried during the Maoist-inspired insurgency in Llocllapampa, near the city of Accomarca in Peru, Thursday, May 19, 2022. © Martin Mejia / AP

This Thursday, May 19, the forensic doctors of the Public Ministry of Peru delivered 37 remains to the families of the victims, among the 71-69 murdered in the town of Accomarca.

And it is that almost the entire community was killed in the crude massacre where only a few managed to run out of their homes under Army fire.

María Baldeón, one of the relatives of the victims, lost her mother, her aunt and her little brother, since that day she has waited to be able to make a solemn burial for them.

“After 37 years I have just seen their bodies, their bones, of my mother and my little brother, and their clothes that they are giving us to be able to bury them with dignity,” Baldeón said and told the media during the ceremony that his family had to put up with the constant accusations of the members of the Armed Forces when they accused them of being rebels outside the law.

“We never were, and yet they killed our family like butchers, as if they were animals. They killed them. They burned them,” Baldeón said.

The last good-bye

Between candles, tears and solemn silences, the families of the victims of the massacre held a pilgrimage near one of the destroyed buildings. Less than half of the skeletal remains have been delivered, which is why some relatives were given empty coffins to participate in the ceremony in a symbolic act.

Coffins containing the remains of victims killed during the Maoist-inspired insurgency lie together during a wake at the church in Accomarca, Peru, Thursday, May 19, 2022. © Martin Mejia / AP

Next Friday, May 20, is the day that families are scheduled to bury their loved ones, after an all-night wake is held this Thursday as a reason to honor the deceased.

The Accomarca Massacre

On August 14, 1985, under the mission of capturing the “terrorist elements”, four Army patrols led by Second Lieutenant Telmo Hurtado, known as the “Butcher of the Andes”, entered the community of Huancayoc, in the part down from Accomarca, to give rise to what would later become known as a massacre.

In that sector, the Armed Forces had already executed 12 people in 1983, and when they returned two years later, they searched for the residents hut by hut and to no avail of members of the terrorist group, they took several of the inhabitants and set fire to them. to their homes.

As a witness to the events, Anastasio Quispe, says that he “was in front, and I saw everything. They put 65 people in that house and then they burned them,” Quispe, 78, tells Efe, who also says that after being detained for more than an hour by three uniformed men, he had an opportunity to escape.

“I was crucified like Jesus Christ. Then the lieutenant comes out and says ‘come on, disappear in a minute and, if not, we’ll kill you,’ “he says.

According to the final report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (CVR), the Accomarca massacre is one of the most atrocious cases in Peru where human rights have been violated by State agents, with official records of nearly 70,000 people murdered.

With EFE, Reuters and local media.