“Fontanka”: 37-year-old woman was hospitalized after visiting the pool in St. Petersburg

A woman choked in a swimming pool on Vasilevsky Island in the center of St. Petersburg, a 37-year-old visitor was taken to the Mariinsky hospital. About it informs Fontanka edition.

According to preliminary data, a resident of the Northern capital suddenly felt ill during the swim. The employees of the sports complex managed to pump it out.

On Sredny Prospekt, where everything happened, there is a SKA swimming complex. On the institution’s website was indicatedthat the depth of a 50-meter pool varies from one to five meters.

The administration of the complex has not yet been contacted.

Earlier it was reported that in Astrakhan, a five-year-old boy drowned in an adult pool. The boy swam with his aunt in the adult pool, and then got out and ran to the side. Being unattended, he again jumped into the water.

Vacationers noticed a drowning child and pulled him ashore, after which they began to provide him with first aid, but they failed to save the boy.