He has been unable to bear the guilt over the disappearance of his 18-month-old son. Dad Aaron Beck took his own life

Aaron Beck he was a 37-year-old dad and his story shocked the whole world. He took his own life for the guilt of having left his son locked in the hot car.

The small Anderson he was only 18 when his dad got him forgotten in the family car.

When Aaron Beck realized this, sadly it was already too late. Her little boy’s heart had stopped forever.

When authorities arrived, Anderson’s little body was found in the house, lifeless. There were no traces of his father. The car was parked in the driveway, unlocked, and the seat was empty. The sad discovery came only when the agents are entered the house.

Shortly after, they managed to find the man. Desperate dad had reached one wooded area and yes it was taken the life with a firearm.

His family said Aaron was a generous dad who loved his son and took care of him on a daily basis. He was a good man and what happened, he must have it destroyed.

A fundraiser for the family of Aaron Beck and little Anderson

Friends have started a fundraiser to help family members with funeral expenses. They managed to raise over $7,000. On the GoFundMe page, it reads:

There was a devastating tragedy on Tuesday morning that took a father and son away from my dear friend in an instant. While some expenses are covered, this is not something that can be properly planned for. This GoFundMe was started to help take some of the financial burden off her shoulders. Thank you so much for your support during this unimaginable tragedy.

The police called what happened an unpredictable event and a gesture of a father who can only be included. The agents have launched an appeal on the web, to ask everyone to always check your vehiclebefore leaving it parked.

Perhaps this dad believed he had left his baby in kindergarten, precise details have not been released. A blackouts in his head, which convinced him Aaron wasn’t in the car. And when he realized that the baby had died because of him, he failed to accept it and took his own life.