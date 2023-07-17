The statistics of the Ministry of the Interior, on traffic accidents that occurred at the state level last year, revealed that 37 accidents occurred due to fatigue and sleepiness, distributed between 28 accidents in Abu Dhabi, two accidents in Dubai, four accidents in Sharjah, one accident in Umm Al Quwain, and two accidents in Ras Al Khaimah.

A recent study confirmed that the effect of drowsiness on the driver is similar to that of alcohol.

As part of the ongoing awareness campaigns, traffic experts and police agencies urge drivers, when feeling sleepy or tired, to stop the vehicle on the right shoulder to rest.

The statistics also showed that 369 accidents occurred due to negligence and inattention on the country’s roads last year, distributed among 75 in Abu Dhabi, 109 in Dubai, 48 in Sharjah, 77 in Ajman, six in Umm Al Quwain, 46 in Ras Al Khaimah, and eight in Fujairah.

According to traffic reports, accidents increase due to fatigue and drowsiness during the holy month of Ramadan, as a result of drivers not taking an abundant amount of sleep, which makes them lose focus while driving.

She mentioned that “some fasting people” may commit traffic violations, or cause serious accidents on the roads, due to not getting enough sleep, and some of them feeling exhausted, or thirsty and hungry in the month of Ramadan, in which concentration rates decrease among some drivers due to the changes that occur. It occurs in the body as a result of fasting.

International studies indicate that driving while tired and drowsy is one of the biggest causes of accidents that occur daily on the roads, as the driver suddenly falls asleep without realizing it due to the lack of hours of sleep or continuous driving without stopping or resting.

A study indicated that the effect of driving without sufficient sleep is similar to driving under the influence of alcohol. Truck drivers, night workers, or those who suffer from sleep disorders are more likely to have accidents resulting from this reason.

According to a study issued by the American Automobile Association on the repercussions of sleepiness behind the wheel, drivers who do not take a rest between two and three hours a day face the risk of an accident with the same risk facing drunk people. And it showed that drivers who do not get the recommended amount of rest, which is seven hours of sleep a day, are much more likely than others to be at risk of accidents.

The association recommended driving while the driver is naturally awake and stopping for rest every two hours or every 160 km.

Traffic experts stated that the risk of drowsy driving is not limited to long-distance travel, as anyone can suffer accidents resulting from fatigue, especially with the presence of other factors related to the driver’s lifestyle.

Tips for getting rid of drowsiness while driving

1– Plan the route and time of the trip to avoid boredom and fatigue by adopting

Roads populated with people and starting in the early hours of the morning.

2 Stop to rest in a safe place and take a 10-minute walk or exercise

Simple exercises help improve blood circulation.

3Pay attention to your position while driving and avoid slouching in the seat.

4Proper nutrition to maintain blood sugar levels

Fatigue or dizziness while driving.

5– Drink caffeine and water to keep the body hydrated and get rid of lethargy.

6 Choose a company that will help you on the road.

7 – Ventilate the vehicle continuously.

8 Avoid dizzy medications.

9 Stimulating the mind with some activities.

10 – Activating the driver’s attention monitoring system inside the vehicle.

