37 people who have recently returned to Kerala from the UK have been found infected with the corona virus, while 5328 new cases of infection have been reported in the state on Saturday and 4985 people have become infection free. This information was given by Health Minister K.K. K. Shailaja gave it. Shailaja said that the number of people infected with Corona virus has increased to 7,71,251 and 7,02,576 persons have been cured. He said that 2,40,490 people are under surveillance in various districts. Of these, 11,811 people are admitted in hospitals.

The minister said that the rehearsal of the Kovid-19 vaccine was successful and the state is fully prepared to receive and administer the vaccine. He said that 3.13 lakh people have registered for the vaccine in the first phase. Samples of those returned from Britain have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for further investigation. The minister said that 11 investigation results have come from NIV and none of them are suffering from the new format of the virus.

Shailaja said in the press release that no person returning in the last 24 hours has been found infected. There are 65,374 patients of the corona virus in the state, while 21 more people have died due to infection in the last few days taking the number to 3116. The minister said that 54,098 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the rate of infection was 9.85 percent. He said that 80,18,822 samples have been sent for examination.

Out of 14 districts, Ernakulam saw the highest number of 743 new cases, while Kozhikode has 596, Malappuram 580 and Kasaragod 83 cases. Of the newly infected people, 57 are health workers, 78 are from outside the state and 4801 have been infected by contact.