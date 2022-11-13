Of the nominees so far, 26 are from the PT and another 4 are from left-wing parties; team profile shows antagonistic tendency towards liberalism and fiscal responsibility

Of the 55 members chosen by the president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for the transition cabinet, 37 tend to agree with the theory of the state as an inducer of economic growth. It was up to the vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), nominate 2 names for the technical economic group: André Lara Resende and Pérsio Arida. The pair are less prone to state interventionism.

Of those officially nominated, 26 are from the PT, and another 4 are from left-wing parties. Survey made by Power 360 shows that the team’s profile indicates an antagonistic tendency towards liberalism and fiscal responsibility.

Until the publication of this postAlckmin had nominated in the Federal Official Gazette members of 7 technical groups (economics, planning, Social Development and Fight against Hunger🇧🇷 Communication🇧🇷 Human rights🇧🇷 Industry and Women🇧🇷 There are 44 in total. It has also made public those summoned to the Racial Equality group.

There is still a need to assign teams to take care of Education, the Environment and other relevant areas.

The transition coordinator has already announced 55 names. Of these, 11 have not yet been made official in the DOU🇧🇷 In all, there are 31 men and 24 women. O Power 360 found that not all parties sent their suggestions to the top of the transition cabinet.

If the rhythm of appointments continues as it is (with up to 9 members per technical group), the list of the transitional government will exceed 200 names. By law, 50 of them will be remunerated. Possible employees may benefit from air tickets and accommodation, but do not receive a salary.

Read below the names listed in each group, the ideological position on state action in economic development and information such as age, political party to which they are affiliated and professional experience of each one: