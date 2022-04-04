The Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Al Tayer, announced that the number of beneficiaries of the RTA’s services during the period of the Expo 2020 Dubai reached 37 million and 300 thousand users, representing 67% of the total transport services in the exhibition.

He pointed out that the total number of passengers on mass transportation (Dubai Metro and public buses), taxis and electronic reservations (Careem and Uber) reached 26,300,000 passengers, while the total number of users of parking spaces at the exhibition site reached 11,38 thousand.

“Thanks to the great support and care of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the diligent follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, we succeeded in providing a unique, easy and fast transportation service,” said Mattar Al Tayer. For participants and visitors to Expo 2020, where the integrated infrastructure of road networks and various transportation systems, as well as the comprehensive mobility plan developed by the authority in cooperation with strategic partners, facilitated the movement of residents and visitors from different regions of the Emirate of Dubai and the rest of the country to Expo 2020.

He added, the number of Dubai Metro passengers during Expo 2020 during the period from October 1, 2021 until last March 31, reached eight million and 203 thousand passengers, and the metro cut during this period more than five million and 717 thousand km.. While the number of passengers on public transport buses reached: / Expo / 15 million and 525 thousand passengers traveled for free on buses that traveled a distance of seven million and 357 thousand kilometers.

The bus service was divided into four types of services, with one million and 96 thousand passengers for the “Expo Buses Across Cities” service, one million and 414,000 passengers for the “Expo Buses in Dubai” service, and 10.200 thousand passengers for the “Transportation of passengers from the parking lots to the three gates of the exhibition,” which are: : “Opportunities, Mobility and Sustainability” and two million and 814 thousand passengers for the “buses transporting the public” service between the gates inside the exhibition, while the number of taxi passengers and the electronic reservation service for taxis reached two million and 584 thousand passengers.

He pointed out that the authority managed more than 29,000 parking spaces at the Expo site, distributed over a number of areas: (opportunities, mobility, sustainability, the world, and Nissan parking). The smooth flow of vehicle movement and the process of safely entering and exiting the parking lots included the use of smart traffic signs and parking management through a smart system connected to the Traffic Control Center to infer the available parking spaces within the event site. The number of calls received by the call center was more than 30,000 calls, and the customer satisfaction rate was more than 92%.

It is worth noting that the Roads and Transport Authority has provided an integrated infrastructure to serve Expo 2020 Dubai, worth more than 15 billion dirhams, the most important of which is the 15-kilometre long route of the Dubai Metro, which includes seven stations, the purchase of 50 trains, the implementation of a wide network of roads with a length of 138 km, the implementation of nine bridge intersections, and the provision of More than 200 public transport buses according to the latest international standards, the allocation of 18 stations and bus stops distributed in vital areas in Dubai and the main cities in the various emirates of the country, in addition to providing more than 15,000 taxis and limousines, as well as managing more than 29,000 parking spaces for vehicles at the Expo site and hiring Smart technologies, applications and artificial intelligence to facilitate the movement of Expo visitors via metro, buses and taxis.

The Authority’s preparations to serve the Expo also included the implementation of the unified control center for transport and road systems, which is one of the largest and most modern control centers in the world, and the Dubai Center for Intelligent Traffic Systems, which is one of the most modern traffic control centers in the world in terms of employing smart technologies in traffic management.



