Record around Christmas: The largest snowmen in the world were in Bethel in the US, and the largest ice building can be admired in Jukkasjärvi in ​​Sweden. © IMAGO / Aurora Photos, IMAGO / TT



It’s almost Christmas again! In the special season, many records are always set. Here are ten of the most amazing from the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Guinness Book of World Records is the world’s best-selling yearbook. In the latest issue – the Guinness World Records Book appears annually – thousands of top performances have been added, how tz.de reported. On the occasion of the approaching Christmas and Advent season, we present ten records.

Christmas records: Oldest Christmas tree

In 2008, Briton Paul Parker inherited a 30 centimeter high artificial Christmas tree from his mother. What he might not have known at the time: The tree was once bought for his great-grandaunt Lou and has been in the family since 1886.

Records at Christmas: Largest Christmas bauble

With a diameter of 4.68 meters and the weight of a MINI Cooper, a sphere from Dubai holds the record. The giant ornament was unveiled in December 2018, hanging from the roof of the Dubai Mall.

Records for Christmas: Longest wish list for Santa Claus

Hyundai Beijing and the Mohe Tourism Bureau in China collected 124,969 wishes in 2017. On December 28th the list was handed over personally in the Christmas village in Mohe.

Records at Christmas: coldest permanently inhabited places

Two places in Far Eastern Russia share the record. The thermometer showed -67.7 degrees Celsius in both Oymyakon and Verkhoyansk. In order for the engines of the cars not to freeze, they have to run constantly. Every March, the cold pole festival celebrates the end of winter.

Records at Christmas: Top-selling Christmas film

The Grinch really let the cash register ring. Between November 8, 2018 and January 21, 2022, the animated film based on the 1957 book How the Grinch Stole Christmas grossed €451,912,717 million.

Video: The most beautiful Christmas markets in Germany

Christmas records: Largest collection of Christmas brooches

On December 2, 2021, Briton Adam Wide had his record in his pocket. In Berlin it was attested that he owned 7,929 jeweled Christmas brooches.

Christmas records: ice hotel

Every winter in Jukkasjärvi, Sweden, an ice hotel is built from frozen blocks by water from the Torne River. In 2021, it had a total area of ​​approximately 2,870 square meters, making it the largest ice building in the world. Guests can choose to stay in a standard room or in a suite designed by international artists.

Christmas records: Fastest donning of a Santa suit

Briton Theo Toksvig-Stewart needed just 28.91 seconds to put on the red and white Santa Claus robe. He set the record while filming the BBC’s Christmas show QI on August 17, 2020.

Christmas records: tallest snowman

The town of Bethel, in Oxford County, Maine, is blessed with snow. It snows three times as much there as on average in the USA. In 1999, the residents came up with the idea of ​​building a giant snowman. It was christened Angus, was ten stories high and secured Bethel the first entry in the Guinness Book of World Records.

In 2008, the residents went one step further. In one month they created a snow woman that was 37.21 meters tall, taller than Angus by 2.58 meters.

Christmas records: Largest collection of Santa Claus items

Canadian Jean-Guy Laquerre owned a whopping 25,104 different Santa Claus items at last count. The collection consisted of 2360 figures, 2846 maps and postcards from 33 countries, 1312 serviettes and 241 pins and brooches.

Other records: The Shetland pony Pumuckel is considered the smallest horse in the world. Pebbles, the world's oldest dog, recently died. At the Wacken Festival the highest air guitar solo ever celebrated. The world's oldest flight attendant has been working above the clouds for 65 years. The singer Anitta also made it into the Guinness Book of Records with her hit "Envolver".