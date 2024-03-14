37% increase in the number of visitors to nature reserves in Abu Dhabi during 2023

The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi revealed that the natural reserves in Abu Dhabi recorded an increase in the number of tourists during the past year, amounting to 37% compared to 2022, noting that ecotourism attracted 111,594 tourists who visited the natural reserves in 2023, while the percentage of tourism and entertainment activities within Natural reserve areas: 69% in 2023, a six-fold increase over what was recorded in 2022. The main activities in natural reserves during the past year were 69% tourism, 4% recreational hunting, 9% commercial hunting, in addition to 18% residential activities.

The authority reported that it carried out 16,564 hours of monitoring inside and outside marine and terrestrial protected areas during the past year 2023, which included islands, coastal and marine areas, fish landing and selling areas, grazing areas, and falconry hunting areas, and its efforts in monitoring and enforcement to ensure compliance with diversity legislation resulted in Biological Department recorded 188 environmental violations.

The Authority indicated that, as part of the process of regulating grazing and wild hunting licenses in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, 35 grazing licenses were issued in 2023 for the first time, as the grazing season was set from May 1 to October 15, 2023, in accordance with Resolution No. 5 of 2023 of the Grazing Law. No. 11 of 2020 and its executive regulations regarding determining the season and grazing areas in the emirate, and 2,603 ​​licenses for wild hunting “falconry” were issued through the “Tamm” platform in 2023, in accordance with Law No. 22 of 2005 regarding the regulation of wild hunting in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its executive regulations.

It pointed out that 188 environmental violations were recorded in the emirate’s marine and land areas during the year 2023, an increase estimated at four times the number of violations recorded during the same period in 2022, in order to activate the monitoring work of the decisions of the Board of Directors regarding the Schedule of Violations and Administrative Fines No. 2 of 2023, and the decision Regulation of Recreational Fishing No. 4 of the year, and Grazing Regulation Law No. 11 of 2020. The Zayed Network of Natural Reserves includes 20 reserves, distributed among 14 land reserves, representing 16.9% of the emirate’s land area, and six marine reserves, representing 13.9% of the total area of ​​the marine environment in the emirate. The network has succeeded in recording species of animals that were considered extinct, or that had not been recorded in nature for more than 20 years, and in discovering new species recorded for the first time in the region and the world, in addition to its contribution to preserving habitats and endangered terrestrial and marine species. The Zayed Network of Natural Reserves is also distinguished by containing a number of the most important and best terrestrial and marine habitats in the emirate, as it contains habitats rich in biological diversity in terms of the number and density of local plant and animal species, in addition to accommodating species threatened with extinction at the local and global levels. The network is considered a sustainable environmental arm. It is used by the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi to implement programs to preserve and protect endangered species, and to contribute to preserving elements of biological diversity. It has contributed to stabilizing a large number of sea turtles, dugongs, and Arabian oryx, and increasing the numbers of flamingos and bustards, in addition to supporting efforts to stabilize reef environments. Coral and mangrove.

Achievements 2023

In 2023, the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi confirmed that it will take important steps in several directions to confront climate change, starting with the launch of a comprehensive climate change strategy for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which aims to reduce emissions by 22% over the next five years, in addition to expanding the scope of mangrove tree cultivation, and achieving exceptional success. During its participation in the Conference of the Parties.

As part of its implementation of the single-use plastics policy, the Authority succeeded in avoiding the use of 245 million plastic bags, collecting 1,000 tons of plastic bottles, installing more than 70 bottle recovery machines, and 26 smart containers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in addition to launching the first session of the Sheikh Award. Hamdan bin Zayed Environmental.

