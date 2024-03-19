The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that 37 private health companies had signed employment contracts with 95 male and female citizens, under the “Student Citizen Employment Contract”, which is the contract that the Ministry recently introduced, in cooperation with the Emirati Competitiveness Council (NAFES), as it is concluded between the employer and the citizen. Enrolled in the study, within one of the programs supported and approved by “Nafs,” referring to the “Nafs” program for developing health sector cadres, under which the citizen receives a monthly salary of no less than 4,000 dirhams, in parallel with his registration in one of the pension funds approved in the state.

This came during eight open days organized by the Ministry over the past three months, with the support of “NAFES”, and with the participation of 100 private health companies within the framework of stimulating the private sector to attract national talents under the “Employment Contract for Citizen-Student”, and in a way that contributes to the success of Emiratisation efforts in sectors and jobs. Skilled and specialized.

The health companies that have signed the “student citizen work contract” with citizens are scheduled to amend this type of contract after their graduation, to a citizen work contract according to the models approved by the Ministry, and to adjust the level of their salaries in accordance with the regulations of companies in the same professions, provided that the duration of the contract is not less than Modifying the duration of study during the period of the “student citizen contract” and in a profession in the same field of specialization.

The professions in which the citizens who signed the contracts are trained include nursing, pharmacy, radiography, medical laboratories, and physical therapy, as they will occupy the same professions in the health companies that signed with them, the most prominent of which are “NMC Royal Hospital,” “Burjeel Hospital,” and “Mirdif Hospital.” Private, and Amana Village Healthcare.

The Undersecretary for Emiratisation Affairs, Aisha Balharfia, praised the health companies that signed the contracts, calling on the private health sector to “invest in the advantages provided by this type of contract, especially in terms of supporting the companies’ ability to adhere to the required annual Emiratisation targets, by calculating the numbers of citizens studying under contract with them.” These companies are within the targeted Emiratisation percentages,” noting that “this type of contract supports attracting Emirati student cadres, by giving them job opportunities in the fields of their academic specialization, and supporting their skill development and practical experience.”

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Emirates Competitiveness Council, Ghanam Butti Al Mazrouei, said: “This type of contract particularly and distinctly supports the members of the (health sector cadre development) program under the umbrella of (NAFES), as it contributes to creating opportunities for the citizen to gain qualitative practical experience during… Study, and then modify these contracts into employment contracts for citizens after their graduation, which increases the rate of providing guaranteed job opportunities after graduation, which paves the way for supplying the medical and health sector with qualified national cadres who have acquired the practical skills and experience required in the companies themselves.”

“Developing health sector cadres”

Members of “Health Sector Cadre Development” undergo specialized training programs in the fields of nursing, emergency medicine, health information management, medical laboratory sciences, medical diagnostic imaging, pharmacy, physical therapy, anesthesia, medical laboratory sciences, and dental assistant, in academic institutions. Prestigious, including the Higher Colleges of Technology, Fatima College of Health Sciences, Fujairah University, Ajman University, Gulf Medical University, University of Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Abu Dhabi University, and Liwa College.