The number of aircraft since the launch of the bridge until Sunday reached 37 aircraft carrying 815 tons of food, shelter materials and health packages, in addition to first aid supplies, distributing them to the areas most affected by the repercussions of the disaster, especially eastern Libya. The number of families benefiting from UAE aid reached 7,342 families. .

The Emirati team present in Libya is still continuing its tasks in the areas most affected by the repercussions of the disaster, equipped with modern mechanisms and equipment that support carrying out difficult tasks.

The Emirates Red Crescent team, currently present in the stricken areas in eastern Libya, is also delivering aid to those affected, in addition to assessing field conditions and studying the current actual needs to provide more of it through ongoing air bridge flights.

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works are participating in the relief campaign.