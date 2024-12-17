FC Bayern and defender Sacha Boey’s bad luck with injuries continues. As the Munich team announced on Tuesday, the Frenchman suffered a ligament injury in his left ankle during training. Der 24 Jahre alte Rechtsverteidiger falle „bis auf Weiteres“ aus. Boey had already missed almost two months this season due to a torn meniscus in his left knee.

The permanently injured Boey moved from the Istanbul club Galatasaray to Munich last January for a fee of 30 million euros, but was hardly used in the six months that followed. First he was out because of a torn muscle fiber, and shortly afterwards because of a torn muscle bundle. He has only appeared in eight competitive games for Bayern since his move.

Joao Palhinha and Serge Gnabry, on the other hand, made progress towards a comeback. Beider konnten am Dienstag erstmals wieder mit dem Ball trainieren. Palhinha tore his adductor muscles while playing for the Portuguese national team in mid-November. Gnabry was recently missing due to knee problems. Im letzten Vorrundenspiel am Freitag gegen RB Leipzig werden beide nicht zum Einsatz kommen.