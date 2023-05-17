Vocational school Live’s teachers Kimmo Kotro and Karoliina Oksanen were leaving for a business trip to Brussels but were concerned about the carbon footprint of flying. Kotro suggested a trip with an electric car, and Oksanen was excited about the bold experiment: no precise planning in advance. The experience revealed what it’s like to spontaneously drive an electric car from one country to another. The two kept a diary for HS of their journey of thousands of kilometers.

Fri 31.3.

Finland, Espoo “The vocational school’s washed and loaded Volkswagen ID.3 with friction tires was waiting in Leppävaara, from where we headed to the Olympic terminal and the ship to Sweden. Sweden is a good place to start. It’s a familiar country, and we know the language, so it’s easy to test charging options there. We slept surprisingly well on the ship, although sleep was often interrupted by the shouts of fellow passengers celebrating in the corridor.”

Sat 1.4.

Sweden, Linköping “We drove to the yard of a car dealership located in an industrial area. The car connected to the charger and a glimpse of the charging hose – or so we thought. Kimmo feverishly tested different ways to get additional power into the car and finally had to download the charging company’s application. We still had to fight with it for several minutes in order to connect the payment card. The expensive fast charging was disappointing: the estimated 20-minute charging time was doubled.”

Sat 1.4.

Sweden, Värnamo “The scenery started to change, and on the shores of Lake Vättern we were downright intoxicated. We loaded in Värnamo without any problems, but finding a place in the middle of hardware stores, car shops and motels was the most laborious step. The first charger was out of order, the second worked perfectly. We walked to a nearby gas station to buy a drink and play Duolingo for the day.”

Sat 1.4.

Sweden, Malmö “The accident on the motorway forced us to drive a few kilometers at crawling speed. In Malmö, we drove to the back yard of the gas station, plugged the car into the charger and walked across the parking lot to Mäkkäri. The car was charging while we ate our dinner. This went exactly as it should. Next was the crossing of the Öresundsbro. In Denmark, it was no longer fun in the dark. Viewing the scenery during the day is clearly more motivating than accumulating kilometers at night.”

Sun 2.4.

Denmark, Rødby "We stayed overnight in Rødby, Denmark, a small town from where you can take a ferry to Germany. The battery was quite empty at the end of the day, and we tried to find a charger for the night. According to the download apps, there should have been one near our accommodation, but there was only a car repair shop at the location shown on the map. In the morning we woke up on time and drove to the neighboring town of Rødbyhavn. In the yard of the grocery store, we had to download a new application again, pray and pray so that the slow charger would give us some power."

Sun 2.4.

Germany, Puttgarden “We crossed the sea by ferry, but without cheap advance tickets. It turned out that the ferry trip costs more than a hundred if bought on the spot. On the German side, there was a huge tax-free shop in the port, built on an old ferry, with a charger in the yard. We had to wait a while for it to be released, but it was worth the wait because the download was free. Otherwise, electricity was at good prices in Germany.”

Sun 2.4.

Germany, Tiste “The intention was to test the Tesla charger south of Hamburg, but first we downloaded the app for a long time, and then we couldn’t get the charger to work anyway. We decided to drive further to Tisteen. It was sunny and warm in the yard of the German gas station, but at least 20 minutes were wasted downloading the application and fiddling with the charger. We were running behind schedule.”

Sun 2.4.

Germany, Ladbergen “The next charging was at the gas station in Ladbergen, and this time everything went exactly as it did in Strömsö. You could pay for the download with a credit card, and the download started right away. Kimmo used the waiting time by participating remotely in the scout meeting, Karoliina bought a bun, took a short walk and googled the next charging point herself for the first time.”

Sun 2.4.

Holland, Stein “We drove through the Netherlands. Chargers were hard to find, and the place Karoliina was looking for didn’t exist. Google Maps guided us to the middle of the forest. Finally, after a rigorous internet search, comparing apps and combining information, we found a gas station in Stein with the famous Fastned fast charging station in the backyard. We got the battery full in half an hour, but by the time we set off for Brussels, it was already evening.”

Mon 3.4.–4.4.

Belgium, Brussels “On target! The reason for the trip was the Digi Teachers project, which develops digital tools for special education. Meeting days were rest compared to driving. Charging failed in the parking garage next to our hotel. We also tried the new charging point in the city of Brussels, which did not work yet. In the end, we found a charger, which we moved the car to for the rest of the day during the second day’s meeting break, so that we could make the return trip with a full battery. We also stopped by the NATO headquarters because Finland became a member and we got a picture of the flag in the hall.”

Tue 4.4.

Germany, Gladbeck "We aimed at the point of the Fastned chain, which was previously considered good. The place was quite special: the parking lot of a large rural hotel. The car was charged, we went to the hotel's cool luxury toilet and took a short walk in the nearby outdoor area. We continued the trip with a full battery, except for the phone batteries. To ensure the usability of Google Maps, you should prepare yourself with backup power sources and chargers suitable for the car."

Tue 4.4.

Germany, Bremen “We stayed overnight in Bremen, whose hotel parking garage had three free charging spots at night. A new app was needed to download and there was no field in the basement to download it. We connected the car to the charging post and went up to test remote charging. It was difficult to find wifi, because the hotel’s technical development was stuck somewhere in the 1980s. However, downloading the application was easy, as long as the wifi was working. Kimmo even went to turn the car around to make sure everything was working.”

Wed 5.4.

Germany, Ellund “We were already on our way before seven in the morning, so that we could make it to Stockholm in the evening. We headed for a gas station and fast charger in Ellund on the border between Germany and Denmark. The trip went without a hitch, except for the line of trucks near Hamburg. Kimmo took even one lesson remotely while driving a car. Loading at the border went smoothly and quickly.”

Wed 5.4.

Denmark, Halsskov “We chose Halsskov right on the west bank of Fyn as the next charging location. The trip went with unusual haste; the roads were in good condition, and we made the school count Instagram live. The charging station was found in the back yard of the gas station. This time it took a while to get the download started. The application claimed in turn that the card has no coverage, the car is already charging or the car cannot be contacted. After the adjustment, the station was a good place to hang out, and the coffee was also of good quality.”

Wed 5.4.

Sweden, Helsingborg “The supply of quick chargers in Skåne was not dizzying, so we ended up choosing a charger quite soon after the previous charge from the yard of a gas station in Helsingborg. We waited in line for a while. Kimmo talked to the French men who were test driving a new car model. Traveling felt nice again, but we couldn’t imagine what would happen next.”

Wed 5.4.

Sweden, Skillingaryd “There would have been charging points and maybe a restaurant in the center of Jönköping. The travel gods decided otherwise. We drove into a strong headwind, and the battery drained more than expected right from the start. Then it started to snow. We stopped at a gas station in Skillingaryd, charged the battery and finally bought a charging cable for the phone, which we used to ensure the availability of maps and music for the last legs of the journey.”

Wed 5.4

Sweden, Norrköping “The snowfall got worse. A little before ten we were in Norrköping at the yard of a car dealership, charging. There were no services there, and of course nothing would have been open at that time. We took a piss in the middle of the cars and killed time. Despite everything, getting home already started to feel real.”

Wed 5.4.

Sweden, Stockholm "We booked an affordable hostel in Södermalm. Kimmo had already received a tip from a Swedish electric car driver about a working Northe application. With it, we investigate that Södermalm is full of charging stations. At half past one in the morning we left the car at one of them. What a joy and happiness: starting the download went within a minute. Then we crammed into a tiny hostel room. The day's driving balance was 1,300 kilometers, so sleep didn't have to wait long."

Thu 6.4.

Finland, Turku “The first stage of the day was short, only 1.5 kilometers. Viking Grace left for Turku in the morning. From there it was easy to drive towards Espoo with a full battery. Karoliina was home around ten in the evening, and after that Kimmo still drove the car to the Leppävaara office.”