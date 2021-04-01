The Ministry of Health will give priority for vaccination or population groups with cancer, transplants, HIV or Down syndrome. In total, more than 366,000 people who will be immunized at the same time as those between 70 and 79 years old, that is, they will begin to be vaccinated in the coming days in several communities, which have already announced that they are ready to start inoculating the compounds in this age group.

The new priority groups will be immunized with any of the authorized vaccines, although preferably with those they use messenger RNA technology (Pfizer and Moderna), but always “with the aim of achieving complete immunity in a shorter period of time”, as detailed in the fifth update of the national vaccination strategy, which has just been published by the Ministry of Health.

The future vaccinated who are now considered a priority are those who belong to these groups: hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (about 20,000 patients), solid organ transplantation and waiting list for solid organ transplantation (60,000 patients); renal replacement therapy (hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis) (28,736); oncohematologic disease (64,000), solid organ cancer treated with cytotoxic, metastatic chemotherapy or radiotherapy for tumors of thoracic location with risk of pneumonitis (170,000 patients); Primary immunodeficiencies (3,000), HIV infection and <200 cells / ml (laboratory tests of the last 6 months) (10,600 patients) and Down syndrome aged 40 and over (10,000 people).

The prioritization of these groups has been a request from different associations, who have argued that comorbidity (another disease, in addition to covid-19) is one of the major causes of death among coronavirus patients. The document of the Ministry of Health recognizes that these groups are “very high risk.”

In the update, the department of Carolina Darias confirms that vaccination of the first group designated as priority, residents in senior centers and their caregivers and front-line personnel against the coronavirus, “is practically completed”,