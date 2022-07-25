Shortly after the premiere of “365 days: that day”, the next installment, “365 more days”, is ready to hit Netflix. The fiction, based on the third novel of the trilogy by Blanka Lipińska, will once again have the participation of Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka.

While there isn’t much information about its plot, Morrone said in a recent interview that the film will feature a “more mature” Massimo and a fate for his character that fans will want to see. While the premiere arrives, streaming has shared the first four minutes of the erotic film.

First preview of “365 more days”

At the beginning of the video, Massimo tries to prevent a clan war after the events in “365 days: part 2”, as well as seeing him hang out in front of a grave. Also, the scene shows Laura’s best friend, Olga, getting ready for her wedding, but she doesn’t seem too happy about it. “I would like her to be here, she was always in important moments for me,” she shared.

There is no sign of Anna at the moments presented, so her fate is uncertain.. Of course, Massimo receives a call, so he assumes that she is the one who contacts him. While the second part of the trilogy took some liberties compared to Blanka Lipińska’s book, fans hope that Netflix will not alter the course of the plot for the third installment.

Massimo and Laura will return to Netflix to tell what their married life is like now. A new character will put them in trouble. Photo: Netflix

Synopsis and release date of “365 more days”

Netflix has also published an official synopsis of the third part, although without giving many details. “Laura and Massimo’s relationship hangs in the balance as they try to overcome trust issues and jealousy, while a tenacious Nacho works to tear them apart.”