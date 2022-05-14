The hot sex scenes in “365 days, part 2″ positioned it for several weeks as the most popular in Netflix. Although there was much criticism for its plot and character development, many were delighted with the participation of Michele Morrone (massimo), Anna-Maria Sieklucka (Laura and Simone Sussina (‘Nacho). But, her time as the queen of the moment has passed and she has had to give up the crown to another production.

“365 days, part 2” is one of the most viewed movies on Netflix Peru. Photo: Netflix

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix’s “365 Days Part 2” Achieves Over 78 Million Hours of Viewing

In fact, “Sonic” (whose second installment is about to arrive at Paramount Plus) was leading the ranking for a few days, until a new plot took over the Top 10 most watched films in Peru. Is about “Incompatibles 2″, a shocking French action story Directed by filmmaker Louis Leterrier and starring Omar Sy.

Omar Sy is the protagonist of “Incompatbles 2”. Photo: Netflix

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix and the series that would have caused its failure: know the story that marked a fall

What is “Incompatible 2” about?

Ousmane Diakite Y Francois Monge They are two policemen with very different styles, trajectories and careers. Many years ago they worked together, but life separated them.

Now the unlikely pair meet again for a puzzling investigation that takes them all the way to the French Alps. This is how, what seemed to be a simple drug smuggling business, turns into a large-scale criminal case, wrapped in danger with certain overtones of unexpected comedy.

YOU CAN SEE: “Welcome to Eden”: this is the famous fake festival full of influencers that inspired the series

Who is Omar Si?

“Incompatible 2″ comes starring omar sywho became world famous thanks to “Lupin”, the successful French Netflix series that gained a solid fan base in 2021.

We have also seen the aforementioned actor in “X-Men: Days of Future Past”, where he gave life to Lucas Bishop, a mutant with the ability to absorb the energy of other beings to use it as a source of power and initiate his own attacks .

Not only that, but Sy also participates in another famous franchise: “Jurassic World”, to which he will return with the long-awaited premiere of “Dominion”, a film that will reunite its main stars 29 years later.

The Atrociraptors will be a deadly new threat to Chris Pratt in Jurasic World: Dominion. Photo: Empire

“Incompatible 2″: distribution