After the controversial first movie turned out to be a huge hit on Netflix, “365 Days: Part 2” has arrived to continue the story of Laura and Massimo. As happened before, the mafia is again involved in their lives.

The following information contains spoilers!

The film resumes the suspense of the previous story, in which Laura’s fate was unknown, since she suffered an attack by a rival family of her husband. As expected, she survived and the sequel begins with Laura and Massimo getting married.

What happened to Laura and Massimo at the end of “365 days, part 2″?

After the wedding, Laura and Massimo’s honeymoon is not what they expected, especially after the first secret of the film was revealed: Laura lost a son in the tunnel accident.

As time goes by, the cracks in the couple grow and everything is exposed after Olga and Domenico’s engagement. While they are happy, Laura and Massimo are not. Things come to a head when, at a party, Laura sees her husband dating her ex-partner Anna de Ella and catches them in intimate moments.

Nacho’s arrival doesn’t help either. With Laura at the farmhouse, she and the ‘gardener’ connect. Meanwhile, in Italy, Massimo meets Anna, who wants to unite her families. He refuses and accuses her of being behind her wife’s sudden departure.

Nacho and Laura meet in “365 days, part 2”. Photo: Netflix

Here is a new secret revealed: Laura did not see Anna with Massimo, the man was the twin brother of her partner, Adrianowhose existence he was unaware of, and Massino refuses to speak.

Adriano is the new character of “365 days, part 2”. Photo: Netflix

A third revelation is given: Nacho claims he is the son of Fernando Matos, the head of the Spanish mafia. He tells Laura that he doesn’t want to be like her father and confesses that her feelings for her are real. Later, Laura attends a meeting with Massimo and Nacho’s father.

Matos uses Laura to persuade Massimo to relinquish control of the family to his twin brother, but he refuses, saying that Adriano was responsible for their father’s death.

Does Laura die in “365 days, part 2″?

Laura is taken out of the meeting and Massimo and Nacho go looking for her. The young woman is confronted by Adriano and Anna. A confrontation ensues in which Adriano holds Laura back and takes her hostage. However, before Massimo can do anything, Laura tries to break free and is shot by Anna, who in turn receives a projectile from Nacho. Massimo then shoots Adriano before he can attack him.

The final scene of “365 days, part 2” is confusing, since it is not said if Laura died or what happened to Adriano, Nacho or Anna. With this unknown in the plot, Netflix has already assured that there will be a third movie in the “365 days” saga.

“365 days”: summary