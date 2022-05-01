After two years of waiting, the sequel to Netflix’s erotic film “365 Days”, starring Michele Morrone and Anna Maria Sieklucka, has arrived on streaming.

With a first part, which caused more than one division on the part of the spectators and the critics, this installment returns to tell the story of Massimo and Laura, the same one that once again includes scenes for adults only.

With “365 days: part 2″, as explicit as the first part, something that has caught the attention of viewers is how these sequences are filmed. What is true and what is not behind the suggestive scenes?

About this, in an Instagram broadcast, Michele Morrone talked about the messages he receives from his fans and people in general for the content of the film.

“Guys, they look real, because we are good actors. We know how to pretend, but they are not. I know a lot of people write to me saying, ‘Oh my God, this is real. It seems! But at the same time no,” she commented.

Also, in 2020, he told the Popbuzz.com portal that one of the most difficult scenes to film in the first part was the private jet scene.

“We use a prosthesis to simulate real contact. It was awkward, but fast. Above all, because he did not know the actress he was supposed to film with. The director just said ‘camera and action,’” he shared.

How are the intimate scenes of “365 days: part 2″ filmed?

Major US and UK television shows have included explicit scenes. Fictions like “Bridgerton”, “Euphoria” and “Sex education” have hired specialists to help the actors choreograph intimate scenes and make sure everything goes as it should.

For “365 days: part 2” the process has been different. The film’s cinematographer, Bartek Cierlica, told Variety: “We wanted the camera to be as invisible as possible, to let them act; so actually the takes were very, very long.”

“We created the most intimate atmosphere we could for the actors. We reduced the team on set to a minimum. Since it was a handheld camera, I followed his action and tried to show his passion in a natural way, but with respect. We wanted these scenes to be authentic, for the viewer to be drawn to Massimo and Anna. We look for natural moments, without crossing the border of pornography, ”he explained.