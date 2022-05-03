“365 Days: Part 2” just hit Netflix, but it’s already shaping up to be another big hit for the streaming service.

As well as leaving fans stunned by the shocking ending to its first part and desperate to learn more about Massimo and Laura, the sequel also led us to dig into Blanka Lipinska’s books, on which the films are based, to find out what will happen in the destiny of the couple.

“365 days, part 2” is one of the most viewed movies on Netflix Peru. Photo: Netflix

What happened in “365 days, part 2″? Did the protagonists die?

Without giving us any further explanation, we see that Laura survived her accident at the end of the first film, but this led her to lose the baby she was carrying.

She hides this from Massimo and they get married, their honeymoon period doesn’t last long. At a party, Laura sees Massimo leaving with her ex-girlfriend Anna and the two have intimate moments. What Laura did not know was that, in reality, whom she saw was Adriano, the twin brother of her partner. Problems with the mafia lead to the four protagonists being between life and death at the end of the film and giving rise to a third installment.

This is basically the plot of “365 days, part 2″, but what Netflix users who haven’t read the books don’t know is that streaming took an important plot twist, one involving Laura and Massimo’s son.

The ending of “365 days, part 2″: difference between the book and the movie

In the books, Laura is still pregnant with Massimo’s child and does not lose it during the accident, but as the story unfolds, he has to decide whether to save Laura or her unborn baby. For the third book, we know that the mafia member chooses his wife.

The books of “365 DNI” inspired the erotic saga of Netflix. Photo: diffusion

Other events include Laura’s return to Nacho’s side, causing Massimo to become jealous. Lipińska’s trilogy has more plot twists for her and Massimo, including secret twins, heart transplants, more sex games, and a death.

At the moment, Netflix has confirmed that “365 days, part 3” is a reality. It has not been reported when it will reach streaming.