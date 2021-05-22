In June 2020, Netflix’s 365 Days movie achieved great popularity on the streaming service, something that did not keep it away from criticism for its plot and exposed scenes.

Rated by netizens as the new 50 shades of grayDue to its similarities and erotic content, the end of the film also gave rise to talk, especially for not knowing exactly what happened to the protagonists.

The 365 days trilogy

Deadline has confirmed that the erotic film 365 days will have two more parts, which will use as inspiration what happens in the books written by Blanka Lipinska.

Likewise, it has been indicated that Michele Morrone, Anna-Maria Sieklucka and Magdalena Lamparska they will resume their roles. Model and actress Simone Susinna joins the cast as a new character. For their part, Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes will return to directing.

What will happen in 365 days, part 2?

At the end of 365 days, Laura, who by now knows she was pregnant, moves with Olga to see Massimo. But happiness vanishes when her partner, wanting to tell her that her enemies will go after her, loses communication with the young woman. It disappears into a tunnel.

As for the plot, it is exposed that both will have to deal with their pasts and with the arrival of a mysterious man, who seeks to win Laura’s heart and trust.

The criticism of 365 days, Netflix movie

After its premiere in 2020, the story provoked diverse reactions among viewers and critics in general. Although it was positioned as one of the most viewed content on streaming in various parts of the world, and one of the most searched movies on Google last year, it also led to netizens creating various campaigns for the service to remove it from its Catalogue.