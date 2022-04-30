“365 DNI: that day” reached the platform Netflix on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The film based on the homonymous novels written by Blanca Lipińska brings us a new love story starring (Laura) Anna Maria Sieklucka and (Massimo) Michele Morronewhich takes place in the middle of a mafia dispute.

Its erotic and risque scenes have caught the attention of subscribers to Netflix, for which it has managed to enter the top 10 of the titles with the most views. Due to this and the ending that he showed us, fans are already asking if the platform will bet on a third installment.

“365 days: that day” allows us to see Massimo and Laura together, but only for a moment. Photo: Netflix

Will “365 days 2” have a third part?

After the success recorded by the premiere of the first film, Netflix confirmed that it will make two sequels, just like the book saga. This is confirmed by the end of the second part, in which we see that, due to revelations and attacks from their enemies, the fate of Massimo and Laura is still uncertain.

On the other hand, the statements of Łukasz Kluskiewicz, Netflix Movie Content Acquisition Manager for CEE and Poland, also confirmed that we will see this peculiar couple again.

“We are working closely with Blanka Lipinska, author of the ‘365 days’ book trilogy and writer of the film, to continue Laura and Massimo’s story on screen,” Kluskiewicz said. “ Their journey together is filled with many twists and turns as our characters continue to grow and learn more about themselves.”

When will you be able to see “365 days 3” on Netflix?

According to the same stream, the third movie was filmed at the same time as “365 days: that day”, but there is no release date yet. However, it could hit the platform in late 2022 or sometime in 2023.