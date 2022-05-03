The second part of “365 days” came to Netflix last April 27 and brought us back to Massimo (Michele Morrone) and Laura (Anna Maria Sieklucka) in a different love story, but with the same erotic scenes characteristic of the saga.

Seeing the type of sequences that they must record, any viewer would think that an attraction could have arisen between them that will go from fiction to reality, and that is that they would not be the first protagonists to whom this happens. So, Are they a couple in real life?

Massimo and Laura will return to Netflix to tell what their married life is like now. A new character will put them in trouble. Photo: Netflix

Are Michele Morrone and Anna Maria Sieklucka a couple in real life?

Despite the rumors that have haunted them since the premiere of the first installment in 2020, Michele Morrone Y Anna Maria Sieklucka they don’t have any kind of behind-the-scenes romance.

Despite the intimate scenes they have had to record, the actors have been able to develop a separate personal life.

Laura and Massimo return for 365 days part 2 – Credit: Netflix

Anna Maria Sieklucka She is currently in a relationship with actor and director Lukasz Witt Michalowski, who is behind several theatrical productions in Poland.

The actress subtly confirmed their relationship with a post on her Instagram. “One. Private. And there will be no more. Peace and love,” Sieklucka wrote alongside a photo of her with her partner.

Anna Maria Sieklucka confirms relationship with actor and director Lukasz Witt-Michalowski. Photo: Instagram

For its part, Morrone He is currently single, since he has not been seen publicly with anyone and he has not talked about a recent partner either. It should be noted that Morrone divorced designer Rouba Saadeh in 2018, with whom he has two children.

Morrone with his ex-wife Rouba Saadeh. Photo: Instagram

