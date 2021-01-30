The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that, during the past 24 hours, 182,952 new examinations were conducted to discover cases infected with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19). The intensification of the examination procedures contributed to the detection of 3,647 new infections, bringing the total number of registered cases to 300,661. And the Ministry announced the death of 12 cases as a result of the repercussions of infection with the virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 838 cases. And confirmed the recovery of 2770 new cases. It also announced the provision of 107 thousand and 561 vaccine doses during the past 24 hours, bringing the total doses provided, as of yesterday, to three million 114 thousand and 162 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 31.49 doses per 100 people.





