364 employees and 522 workers in the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman received the “Covid-19” vaccine as part of a campaign carried out by the department in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Community Development to present the vaccine approved by the World Health Organization and the UAE Ministry of Health after ensuring its effectiveness and safety for individuals.

The Director General of the Municipality Department, Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al Nuaimi, confirmed that the department is keen on the health and safety of its employees, and is working to provide preventive measures and the highest safety and security standards, indicating that the staff working in the department responded to the voluntary vaccination campaign to limit the spread of the “Covid-19” virus, and to ensure continuity And work flow.

He added that the department has worked during the past few days to count the number of employees who wish to receive the vaccine to ensure that they are included in the eligible groups that meet the requirements for taking the vaccine, indicating that the vaccine is a positive and constructive step in the path of complete and desired recovery.

He indicated that the department embraces groups more vulnerable to mixing and dealing with all members of society in a manner that is a requirement for the complete prevention of employees, customers and the public, and therefore the department decided to provide the vaccine, which is a bulwark for inspectors, observers and other field jobs, explaining that everyone will work to continue adhering to preventive measures after receiving vaccination.





