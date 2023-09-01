The courts of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department issued 3,621 multilingual judicial rulings during the years 2021 and 2022, within the framework of implementing the bilingual litigation system, which aims to establish a world-leading judicial system that meets the requirements of residents and investors of various nationalities, in line with the Abu Dhabi government’s directives aimed at providing an environment Attractive to investments and supportive of economic growth.

The Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Counselor Youssef Saeed Al-Abri, confirmed that the issuance of multilingual judicial rulings (which included English, Hindi, Russian, Filipino, Urdu, and Chinese, in addition to the Arabic language), over the past two years, reflects the success of the litigation system in providing a service A world-class organization that establishes the principles of the rule of law and the achievement of prompt justice, in light of the implementation of the priorities of the strategic plan of the Judicial Department, which focuses on sustainability and business continuity in the light of future foresight.

He added that the integration of judicial processes in all its stages, based on modern technologies and the uses of artificial intelligence and machine learning, contributed to the availability of interactive case registration in Abu Dhabi courts, which enables dealers to register cases without the need for full knowledge of the laws and judicial procedures followed, through interaction with the service. Digital, and providing it with data to determine the type of case, the competent court, and the date of the first session to consider the case, as well as issuing interactive rulings that provide characteristics and advantages for litigants that enable them to understand the rulings, how to deal with them, and translate them into several languages.