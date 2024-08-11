The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that the number of users of public transport and shared mobility in Dubai, which includes the Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, public buses, marine transport, taxis, e-booking vehicles, smart rental vehicles, and on-demand buses, in the first half of 2024, reached about 361.2 million passengers, compared to about 340.5 million passengers in the first half of 2023, recording a growth of 6%. The daily average number of passengers in the first half of this year reached about (1.98) million passengers, compared to about (1.88) million passengers in the same period in 2023.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said: “The Dubai Metro and taxis accounted for the largest share of passengers, with 37% for the Dubai Metro and 27% for taxis, while the percentage of public bus users reached 24.5%. January 2024 recorded the highest number of passengers, with 65 million passengers, while the number of passengers in the remaining months ranged between 53 and 63 million passengers. He pointed out that the number of passengers during the first half of this year witnessed a growth of 6% compared to the same period in 2023, which is an important indicator that confirms the recovery of the economic movement in the Emirate of Dubai, and the effectiveness of the plans and programmes implemented by the Authority to encourage residents and visitors to use public transport, and provide various alternatives for transportation in Dubai. The public transport system in the emirate, whose elements are integrated with each other, is the backbone of the movement between the various regions of the emirate. This system has succeeded in bringing about a change and development in the culture of the population of all segments towards using public transport.

Al Tayer said: The number of Dubai Metro users on both the Red and Green Lines reached 133 million passengers in the first half of 2024. Burjuman and Union Stations accounted for the largest share of the metro ridership, with Burjuman Station on the Red and Green Lines serving 7.8 million passengers, while Union Station on the Red and Green Lines served 6.3 million passengers. On the Red Line, Al Rigga Station recorded the largest number of passengers with a total of 6.2 million passengers, followed by Mall of the Emirates Station with 5.6 million passengers, then Business Bay Station with 5.2 million passengers. On the Green Line, Sharaf DG Station came first in terms of ridership with 4.7 million passengers, followed by Baniyas Station with 4.1 million passengers, then Stadium Station with about 3.3 million passengers.

Dubai Tram transported 4.5 million passengers in the first half of this year, while public buses transported 89.2 million passengers. The number of users of all marine transport modes reached 9.7 million passengers. Shared transport means, which include smart application vehicles, hourly rental vehicles and on-demand buses, transported 27.8 million passengers, while Dubai taxis transported 97 million passengers in the first half of this year.

System integration

Mattar Al Tayer said: “The strategic and executive plans under which the Roads and Transport Authority operates are based on the principle of integration between various means of public transport and shared mobility at all levels to achieve smoothness and ease of movement in the Emirate of Dubai. These include developing and expanding road networks and the public transport system with all its components, including metro, tram, buses, marine transport, first and last mile means and shared mobility, developing pedestrian and bicycle facilities and linking them, developing the necessary technical traffic and transport systems to achieve the best utilization and highest efficiency of the road and public transport system, as well as implementing supportive policies to encourage the public to reduce their reliance on private vehicles and increase their reliance on other means and methods of transport, including public transport and shared mobility. These plans aim to continue enhancing the role of public transport in the mobility system and achieve the strategic indicators of the Authority in this field, which aim to raise the percentage of trips by public transport and shared mobility to 25% by 2030, noting that this percentage reached 20.9% by the end of 2023.”