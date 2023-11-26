The Fujairah and Dibba Al-Fujairah courts issued 361 marriage contracts from the beginning of this year until the end of last August, compared to the issuance of 56 divorce certificates in the same period, according to data issued by the two courts, a copy of which was obtained by Emirates Today.

The results showed that the month of July recorded the highest percentage of marriage contracts in the two courts, as the number reached 64 contracts, followed by the month of March with 54 contracts, and then the month of January with 50 contracts.

In contrast, the percentage of marriage contracts decreased in the months of April and May, reaching 30 marriage contracts in April and 38 marriage contracts in May.

According to statistical data, the number of divorce certificates has reached 56 since the beginning of this year, and last March recorded 14 divorce certificates, which is the highest percentage of divorce certificates issued by the Fujairah and Dibba Al-Fujairah courts during the current year, followed by the months of June and July, in which eight divorce certificates were recorded. Divorce rates decreased in February, reaching three divorce certificates and four in August.

In addition, specialists in the educational and family fields reported the importance of achieving family stability, “which is the main axis in the development of the state,” stressing the need to strengthen the role of fathers in the family and its positive influence on children after divorce, and the necessity of not disintegrating the family and the absence of its main roles in protecting children from The risks and negative effects they may be exposed to, as they are surrounded by many forms of temptations, especially on social media, which can affect their behavior, thoughts, and personalities.

Educational advisor, Dr. Badriya Al Dhanhani, stressed that family stability represents a necessity for working to enhance societal values, calling on separated families to play a positive role in order to build an integrated generation that carries all the elements of development, progress and prosperity that the wise UAE government aspires to.

She also emphasized the importance of separated parents being mature and calm, avoiding using aggressive methods against each other or getting angry, placing blame on the other party while communicating in a positive, serious and honest manner, and using purposeful dialogue to find logical solutions to problems and ensure that they do not escalate.

She advised newlyweds to create a sustainable routine for the family by having the couple spend some quiet and romantic times regularly and allocate a space especially for them, away from the noise and responsibilities of marriage and family. To maintain warm, loving emotions and familiarity between them.

Family specialist, Fatima Al-Yamahi, stated that “divorce may be an effective solution in families where the parents maintain their psychological balance, as both parties bear their responsibilities towards their children, especially those who are in childhood or adolescence, as it is during these two stages that the children’s personality and psychological and emotional stability are formed.” Which requires full satisfaction and attention from their parents.”

She added that separated parents should instill social values ​​in their children and protect them from deviant behaviors instead of fighting each other over court cases for the purpose of revenge.

A family and social department in one of the state courts, who preferred not to mention her name, said, “Some fathers in separated families give up their roles, if they are not the party obtaining custody, so that their relationship with their children becomes based on finances, and conflicts between the two parties are based on increasing or reducing expenses.” », pointing out the need to enhance awareness among separated parents about how to communicate effectively with children and develop dialogue and listening skills to achieve positive interactions in the family. They must also learn how to manage the difficulties and challenges facing the family, and work together to overcome them in a way based on trust and cooperation.